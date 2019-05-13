Home Beauty Armani Beauty Italian Sun Summer 2019 Collection
Armani Beauty Italian Sun Summer 2019 Collection

May 13, 2019

Hello beauties!

Armani Beauty Italian Sun Summer 2019 Collection launches next week and captures the beauty of an Italian summer day. The new Armani Beauty Italian Sun makeup collection includes a lightweight Maestro Fusion Makeup foundation and a limited edition of Armani Highlight Fusion Powder.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 22 May 2019 at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Harrods

Armani Beauty Italian Sun Summer 2019 Collection

Because the foundation is already part of the permanent Armani Beauty makeup range, my attention shifts towards the blue compacts of Armani Highlighter Fusion Powder Summer 2019 edition.

They create a radiant, sun-kissed glow an they will be available in two shades:

  • Rose Summer Highlighting Fusion Powder
  • Bronze Summer Highlighting Fusion Powder

When you say Highlighter Fusion Powder, you should think of a powder that combines the luminosity of a liquid with a super soft and silky texture.

I personally can’t wait to try the Armani Rose version. There’s more to this collection so keep your eyes on the blog for upcoming Armani Summer 2019 products.

