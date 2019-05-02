Hello beauties!

Who’s ready for a new Natasha Denona Tan Bronze & Glow Palette? It launches tomorrow and I have all the details and swatches for you down bellow.

Introducing the Tan Palette, a NEW edition of the Blush & Glow Palette. Alluring bronzes, creamy tans, incandescent champagnes keeping your skin bronzed, blushed and highlighted all day.

U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 3 May 2019 at SEPHORA, Beautylish, Selfridges

Natasha Denona Tan Bronze & Glow Palette

Tan Bronze & Glow Palette – New – $55.00

Glow Cream Base – Nude shine with a peachy bronze undertone

Super Glow – Light bronze with a gold shine

Glow Impact Powder – Warm nude with champagne reflect

Blush & Bronze Powder – Neutral brown

Enjoy more photos and swatches…