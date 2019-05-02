Home Beauty Bobbi Brown NEW Crushed Liquid Lipsticks Available NOW
Beauty

Bobbi Brown NEW Crushed Liquid Lipsticks Available NOW

May 2, 2019

Hello pretties!

Bobbi Brown just launched four new shades of their famous Crushed Liquid Lipstick. They are mostly nudes which are tailored to suit every skin color and give an intense pigmentation with the soothing comfort of a lip balm.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Saks

Bobbi Brown Crushed Liquid Lipstick – NEW – $26.00 / £19.00

An innovative liquid lipstick in a new range of shades inspired by best friends and beauty influencers around the globe.

Infused with a superfruit blend, this innovative formula combines the creamy comfort of a balm with the bold color of a liquid lipstick.

Shades:

  • 01 East Coast Slay
  • 02 West Coast Bay
  • 03 Ambre
  • 04 Hush Hush

Enjoy more photos and swatches of Bobbi Brown NEW Crushed Liquid Lipsticks…

