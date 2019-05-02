Hello pretties!

Bobbi Brown just launched four new shades of their famous Crushed Liquid Lipstick. They are mostly nudes which are tailored to suit every skin color and give an intense pigmentation with the soothing comfort of a lip balm.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Saks

An innovative liquid lipstick in a new range of shades inspired by best friends and beauty influencers around the globe.

Infused with a superfruit blend, this innovative formula combines the creamy comfort of a balm with the bold color of a liquid lipstick.

Shades:

01 East Coast Slay

02 West Coast Bay

03 Ambre

04 Hush Hush

Enjoy more photos and swatches of Bobbi Brown NEW Crushed Liquid Lipsticks…