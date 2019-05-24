Hello beauties!

Natasha Denona Sunrise Palette is a new summery eyeshadow palette that features 15 shades. We have different finishes here to work with with the same amazing formula and quality that Natasha is famous for.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 3 June 2019 at SEPHORA, Beautylish, FeelUnique, Selfridges

Inspired by the warm glow of a morning sunrise, this impeccable palette contains Shades of warm sunny yellows, crimson corals, earthy browns and powerful pinks and fuchsias, all made to melt together in perfect harmony.

The Sunrise palette is featuring 15 brand NEW shades including ND’s iconic formulas packed with the highest quality ingredients to create buttery soft shades that blend seamlessly to achieve vibrant, ultra-pigmented, long lasting looks.

The ICONIC Duo chromes, velvety mattes, and sparkling metallic textures will elevate your senses and empower you to create your very own radiant works of art.

Why is Natasha Denona Sunrise Eyeshadow Palette Cheaper than the Regular ND Palettes?