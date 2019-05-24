Hello pretties!

Huda Beauty surely has a lot to say for the Summer 2019 season. This time we get three new Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions Palettes. I’ve said it before and I can’t believe is still happening, that every week for the past few weeks Huda Beauty is coming up with a new product.

As much as I enjoy her launches, I wished that she would have created a summer 2019 collection and just put everything together. Lipsticks, contouring cream, fixing spray, lip sets and liquid primers and highlighters…when you keep seeing all these products dropping almost every week, it kinda starts to get boring. Where is the thrill of a new launch when you don’t even have time to enjoy the last one?!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 30 May 2019 online and 7 June 2019 in stores SEPHORA, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions Palettes for Summer 2019

These took us so long to create because neon is really challenging to work with; we wanted them to pop like crazy, but also wear really well on the face. Just like our other Obsessions palettes, our three new neon palettes have nine super-pigmented, ultra-blendable shades. From bold and subtle creamy matte shades to super-reflective duochromes that have the most amazing blue iridescence to amplify the neon shades – they literally make the Neon shades look like a neon sign.

Editor’s Note: The Price Difference in the UK

Before I get into details for each palette I want to mention something regarding prices in the UK. On HudaBeauty.com she mentions the Neon Obsessions palettes will retail for £24.00 which I don’t think is accurate. This may be just a casual mistake but since I’ve always bought my own Huda Beauty products and I own almost all of her Obsessions ones too I wanted to mention the following.

I’ve always purchased Huda Beauty Obsessions palettes from CultBeauty for £25.00 (my Huda Beauty reviews) and the price was the same at other UK retailers. For this post I turned to Cultbeauty again and saw they are listing Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions for £27.00 which is the price that I’ll be listing in this post as well. So I believe the price was actually gone up by £2.00 for these Neon eyeshadow palettes and not lower like Huda claims.

Of course I hope that I’m wrong and CultBeauty is wrong so we can all benefit of a lower price but just in case be ready to add up £2.00 more if you want to purchase any of these beauties.

Love your Huda palette but can’t fit it in your make up bag? Or eager to create a vibrant eye look as bold as you are? The answer is Huda Beauty’s Neon Pink Obsessions Palette, a slimline edit of intense brights that are all you need to achieve an array of mesmer-eyes-ingly flamboyant eye looks.

There are nine ultra-pigmented shadows – four vibrant duo-chrome shimmers and five creamy mattes, ranging from hot pinks and creamy corals to smooth lavenders and lilacs. Perfectly on-trend, this colourful edit is sure to become a stand-out product in your arsenal.

Huda Beauty’s Neon Orange Obsessions Palette is a slimline edit of intense brights that are all you need to achieve an array of mesmer-eyes-ingly flamboyant eye looks. There are nine ultra-pigmented shadows – three vibrant duo-chrome shimmers and six creamy mattes, ranging from hot pinks and fiery oranges to sparkling yellows.

There are nine ultra-pigmented shadows – six vibrant duo-chrome shimmers and three creamy mattes, ranging from lime greens and pastel pinks to sparkling yellow greens and burgundy shimmers.

Enjoy swatches of Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions Palettes…