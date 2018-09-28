Natasha Denona Star Mini Eyeshadow Palette Available NOW!

Hello beauties!

Here comes a new mini eyeshadow palette from Natasha Denona. Available NOW is Natasha Denona Star Mini Eyeshadow Palette. We will see quite a few launches from this brand this season. Upcoming next is Natasha Denona Gold Palette but also Natasha Denona Cranberry Palette which is my favorite so far. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

The palette features five shades from the existing Natasha Denona Star Palette. These shadows are long-lasting, with strong color payoff, thanks to a high percentage of pure pigments. Extremely buildable and blendable, these shades will not crease, and they easily adhere to the eye, even without using primer.

Orion – green-brown duo-chrome

– green-brown duo-chrome Atik – medium transition nude matte

– medium transition nude matte Bellatrix – nude metallic

– nude metallic Earth – dark brown matte

– dark brown matte Cosmo – sparkling golden olive

