Natasha Denona Star Mini Eyeshadow Palette Available NOW!

Hello beauties!
Here comes a new mini eyeshadow palette from Natasha Denona. Available NOW is Natasha Denona Star Mini Eyeshadow Palette. We will see quite a few launches from this brand this season. Upcoming next is Natasha Denona Gold Palette but also Natasha Denona Cranberry Palette which is my favorite so far. 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA
Natasha Denona Star Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00 (Sephora Exclusive)
The palette features five shades from the existing Natasha Denona Star Palette. These shadows are long-lasting, with strong color payoff, thanks to a high percentage of pure pigments. Extremely buildable and blendable, these shades will not crease, and they easily adhere to the eye, even without using primer.
- Orion – green-brown duo-chrome
- Atik – medium transition nude matte
- Bellatrix – nude metallic
- Earth – dark brown matte
- Cosmo – sparkling golden olive
