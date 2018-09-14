Home Uncategorized Natasha Denona Safari Eyeshadow Palette Available NOW!
Natasha Denona Safari Eyeshadow Palette Available NOW!

September 14, 2018

Hello pretties!

Natasha Denona Safari Eyeshadow Palette just launched today! A new addition to your Fall 2018 makeup collection, the palette comes as a limited edition and features 15 eye colors.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 14 September 2018 at SEPHORA, Beautylish

Natasha Denona Safari Eyeshadow Palette – New – $129.00

Explore a jungle of color with the Safari Palette, Natasha Denona’s first all-matte eye shadow palette. Inspired by a tropical safari, this 15-pan palette brings out the best in Natasha’s signature matte eye shadow formula with rich hues ranging from earthy terracotta to deep sea blue and olive khaki green.

  • Malia – Powder pink (Matte)
  • Fata Morgana – Deep sea blue (Matte)
  • Rhino – Green-toned grey (Matte)
  • Stone – Pale cool grey (Matte)
  • Savanna – Olive khaki
  • Aya – Pale apricot (Matte)
  • Thorn – Deep rust (Matte)
  • Desert Date – Pastel peach (Matte)
  • Shea – Cinnamon brown (Matte)
  • Tribe – Bright tangerine (Matte)
  • Lotus – Muted pink (Matte)
  • Amhara – Terracotta coral (Matte)
  • Maasai – Muted berry (Matte)
  • Voodoo – Deep merlot (Matte)
  • Tamarind – Creamy beige (Matte)

