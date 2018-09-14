Natasha Denona Safari Eyeshadow Palette Available NOW!

Hello pretties!
Natasha Denona Safari Eyeshadow Palette just launched today! A new addition to your Fall 2018 makeup collection, the palette comes as a limited edition and features 15 eye colors.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 14 September 2018 at SEPHORA, Beautylish
Natasha Denona Safari Eyeshadow Palette – New – $129.00
Explore a jungle of color with the Safari Palette, Natasha Denona’s first all-matte eye shadow palette. Inspired by a tropical safari, this 15-pan palette brings out the best in Natasha’s signature matte eye shadow formula with rich hues ranging from earthy terracotta to deep sea blue and olive khaki green.
- Malia – Powder pink (Matte)
- Fata Morgana – Deep sea blue (Matte)
- Rhino – Green-toned grey (Matte)
- Stone – Pale cool grey (Matte)
- Savanna – Olive khaki
- Aya – Pale apricot (Matte)
- Thorn – Deep rust (Matte)
- Desert Date – Pastel peach (Matte)
- Shea – Cinnamon brown (Matte)
- Tribe – Bright tangerine (Matte)
- Lotus – Muted pink (Matte)
- Amhara – Terracotta coral (Matte)
- Maasai – Muted berry (Matte)
- Voodoo – Deep merlot (Matte)
- Tamarind – Creamy beige (Matte)
