Natasha Denona Safari Eyeshadow Palette Available NOW!

Natasha Denona Safari Eyeshadow Palette just launched today! A new addition to your Fall 2018 makeup collection, the palette comes as a limited edition and features 15 eye colors.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 14 September 2018 at SEPHORA, Beautylish

Explore a jungle of color with the Safari Palette, Natasha Denona’s first all-matte eye shadow palette. Inspired by a tropical safari, this 15-pan palette brings out the best in Natasha’s signature matte eye shadow formula with rich hues ranging from earthy terracotta to deep sea blue and olive khaki green.

Malia – Powder pink (Matte)

– Powder pink (Matte) Fata Morgana – Deep sea blue (Matte)

– Deep sea blue (Matte) Rhino – Green-toned grey (Matte)

– Green-toned grey (Matte) Stone – Pale cool grey (Matte)

– Pale cool grey (Matte) Savanna – Olive khaki

– Olive khaki Aya – Pale apricot (Matte)

– Pale apricot (Matte) Thorn – Deep rust (Matte)

– Deep rust (Matte) Desert Date – Pastel peach (Matte)

– Pastel peach (Matte) Shea – Cinnamon brown (Matte)

– Cinnamon brown (Matte) Tribe – Bright tangerine (Matte)

– Bright tangerine (Matte) Lotus – Muted pink (Matte)

– Muted pink (Matte) Amhara – Terracotta coral (Matte)

– Terracotta coral (Matte) Maasai – Muted berry (Matte)

– Muted berry (Matte) Voodoo – Deep merlot (Matte)

– Deep merlot (Matte) Tamarind – Creamy beige (Matte)

