Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Mini Macaron Holiday 2018

September 14, 2018

Hello beauties!

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Mini Macaron Set is going to drop tomorrow at Sephora. BECCA highlighters are already famous for their intense and insane glow. So if this is your type of highlighter than you should definitely give the new macarons a try. 🙂

BECCA’s award-winning highlight powder features an ultra-buttery texture that melts into skin for the ultimate high-impact glow. Achieve the perfect glow and create a range of looks wherever you go with these travel-size favorites.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 September 2018 at SEPHORA (early access for Rouges)

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Mini Macaron Holiday 2018

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Mini Macaron Set – Limited Edition – $40.00

  • Opal – Neutral white gold with soft pink pearl
  • Vanilla Quartz – Light gold infused with pink pearl
  • Rose Quartz Neutral pale pink with soft gold pearl
  • Prismatic Amethyst – Pale lavender with gold, violet, and rose duo-chrome pearls
