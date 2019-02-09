Hello pretties!

Meet Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette which features 12 brand new neutral shades. Urban Decay Naked family is ready to welcome a new palette which is universal flattering. How about you? Are you still loving the famous Naked makeup trend? 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – 18 February 2019 at SEPHORA, Ulta, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Selfrides, Harrods, Debenhams

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette Spring 2019

The essential Naked palette, featuring 12 all-new eyeshadow shades that redefine neutral with Urban Decay’s signature formula.

Reinvent. Redefine. Rethink neutral. Meet the Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette, with 12 all-new, universally flattering shades designed for everyone—any age, gender, and skin tone.

The new neutrals are here, and they’re anything but ordinary. Naked Reloaded is the essential palette with the nudes you’ll always need, all in one place. Bonus: We made the four outer pans in the palette bigger for the shades you’ll use the most. From silky mattes and metallics to iridescent micro-shimmers, these 12 versatile shadows contain our mind-blowing formula, with its velvety texture, rich color, and extreme blendability.

Created with every makeup bag in mind, Naked Reloaded is a game-changer. Start with Bribe, a warm ivory matte, as the perfect base, and add depth with dimensional metallics like Burn or Distilled. We’re addicted to Dreamweaver, a cool brown with iridescent 3D sparkle, and Retro, an unexpectedly bright peach matte.

No matter where you’re headed or who you want to be, Naked Reloaded is all about you—because we all look better Naked.

Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette – New & Permanent – $49.00

Bribe – Warm ivory matte

– Warm ivory matte Barely Baked – Soft gold metallic

– Soft gold metallic Angel Fire – Pale rose-gold with iridescent micro-shimmer

– Pale rose-gold with iridescent micro-shimmer Retro – Bright peach matte

– Bright peach matte Reputation – Deep rose-gold with iridescent micro-shimmer

– Deep rose-gold with iridescent micro-shimmer Burn – Copper-burgundy metallic

– Copper-burgundy metallic End Game – Chocolate brown matte

– Chocolate brown matte Dreamweaver – Cool brown with iridescent 3D sparkle

– Cool brown with iridescent 3D sparkle Distilled – Bronze metallic

– Bronze metallic Bucked – Warm brown matte

– Warm brown matte Boundaries – Warm terracotta matte

– Warm terracotta matte Blur – Light nude matte