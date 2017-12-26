Hello beauties!

NARS launched two sets with two limited-edition shades of Velvet Lip Glides. The price for these duo lip sets for spring 2018 is quite attractive as they retail for $16 when the real value is $31.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora, ULTA

NARS Velvet Lip Glide Duos Spring 2018

Velvet Lip Glide’s innovative hybrid lip formula delivers highly saturated color that leaves lips with luxuriously smooth and non-drying texture in a long-lasting finish that doesn’t feel sticky. NARS’ Oil Infusion Complex—a high-performance concentration of precious oils—delivers saturated pigment with extraordinary comfort. Water lily flowers and white tea extract are infused into this hybrid lip glide for antioxidant protection and ultimate hydration. It fully coats lips upon contact with saturated, satin to soft-matte style.

Californication/Staying Alive – pink mauve / orchid pink

– pink mauve / orchid pink Rapture/Night Together – pink coral / rose pink

SHOP THIS POST