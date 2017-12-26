Home Beauty Laura Mercier Boheme Chic Spring 2018 Collection
Beauty

Laura Mercier Boheme Chic Spring 2018 Collection

December 26, 2017

Hello pretties!

I have a scoop for you regarding Laura Mercier Boheme Chic Spring 2018 Collection. I’ve been sitting on this info for about two weeks now hoping to found out more details. Laura Mercier Spring 2018 Makeup Collection will be arriving in the U.S. soon while in Asia will be released in March 2018. If I’ll gather more info I’ll be happy to share it with you and update this post.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Spring 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Japan Launch Date – 14 March 2018

Laura Mercier Boheme Chic Spring 2018 Collection

Laura Mercier Bohemian Eye Palette – Limited Edition

The palette features six eyeshadows in soft shades and with an unique creamy texture.

Editorial eye palette” which is released on a limited time each year is an ear palette featuring unique creamy texture. Because of the moist and dusty nature, you can draw lines and blur them. Furthermore, by superimposing dedicated powders, freshly attached beauty lasts longer. The finishes range from matte to metallic and hologram glitter. Apart from the eyeshadows the new Laura Mercier Spring 2018 Palette also hots a setting powder in transparent universal shade.

Cheek Blush – Limited Edition

The new blush is presented as a jumbo pencil type. The color is an universal pink coral with a glossy shimmer. The texture is creamy, melts and blends easily with your skin while giving you that fresh glowy look.

Lip Varnish – Limited Edition

This Lacquer Acrylic Lip Varnish gives your lips a brilliant color and shinning glossy effect. The creamy texture glides easily onto your lips without sinking into lip lines.

Shades:

  • Boho
  • Wonder Last
  • Free Spirit
  • Gypsy

Don’t forget about the renewed makeup brush collection that is already available at Nordstrom. There’s a wide variety of 24 makeup brushes for face, eyes, lips and brows to choose from.

