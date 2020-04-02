Hello beauties!

NARS Summer 2020 Bronzing Collection is live now at several retailers. I’ve already did my shopping and purchased the Laguna Paradise Bronzer in jumbo size.

For summer, NARS expands the Laguna Collection with new shades of Matte and Shimmer Powder Bronzers, Laguna Afterglow Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Oil, plus a special edition in a jumbo size of Laguna Bronzer. There are also two new Powerchrome Loose Eye Pigments!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at NARS, SEPHORA Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

NARS Summer 2020 Bronzing Collection

Powerchrome Loose Eye Pigment – Limited Edition – $28.00 A loose, densely packed metallic eye pigment that glides onto lids with intense payoff in a foil-like effect. Castaway Shimmering trancluent white with orange pearl

Shimmering trancluent white with orange pearl Islamorada Shimmering turquoise

Shimmering turquoise Shock ‘Em Shimmering pale rose (Repromote)

Shimmering pale rose (Repromote) Stricken Shimmering brown bronze (Repromote)

Jumbo-Sized Paradise Bronzer – Limited Edition – $45.00 Glow big with this oversized compact of the cult-favorite shade designed with a shimmering sand-wave design and scented with NARS’s signature French Polynesian Monoi de Tahiti oils. Laguna Diffused brown with golden shimmer

Matte Bronzer Powder – Permanent – $38.00 The heat of the moment: Introducing Matte Bronzer Powder in buildable shades for sun-sculpted dimension. It’s enhancing, entrancing, and provides long-lasting matte warmth. Vallarta Light tan

Light tan Laguna Warm brown

Warm brown Samoa Deep golden brown

Deep golden brown Quirimba Deep red brown

Bronzer Powder – Permanent – $38.00 The gold standard—glow all the way with award-winning Bronzer Powder in shimmering shades for a long-wearing, blendable, and indispensable glow. Casino Diffused deep brown with golden shimmer

Diffused deep brown with golden shimmer Punta Cana Diffused rich mahogany brown with golden shimmer

Diffused rich mahogany brown with golden shimmer San Juan Diffused light bronze with golden shimmer

Diffused light bronze with golden shimmer Laguna Diffused brown with golden shimmer Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Oil-Infused Lip Tint – Limited Edition – $26.00 Laguna Shimmering bronze with gold pearl

Shimmering bronze with gold pearl Reef Sheer mauve shimmer

Afterglow Lip Balm – Limite Edition – $28.00 Indulge lips with a hint of shine and a smoothing sensation, now in sheer wash of iconic shade Laguna. Featuring Monoi hydrating complex for smooth, supple comfort and a blend of antioxidants to help protect lips. Laguna Shimmering bronze with gold shimmer

Mini Laguna Bronzer + Lip Oil Duo Set – Limited Edition – $26.00 Make your escape with a dimensional duo ready to glow in any destination. Experience the award-winning Laguna shade in a deluxe mini set featuring the Bronzer Powder for the ultimate sunkissed glow and the Oil-Infused Lip Tint for a hydrating hint of tint.