Hello beauties!

Clarins Summer 2020 Makeup Collection already launched in UK and some other European countries and will soon be available worldwide. Their annual limited edition Healthy Glow Bronzing Powder gets me everytime with its gorgeous looking packaging and embossed pattern. Do check it out!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at CLARINS | soon at other retailers

SEPHORA Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Clarins Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

This trio of matte bronzing shades can be used together, or individually, on the face and body to give a warm and natural sunkissed glow.

The soft and easy to blend powder has been enriched with a botanical micropatch that boosts moisture on the skin’s surface and prevents it from becoming dehydrated and contains Anti-Pollution Complex to protect against environmental aggressions.

The perfect compact for on-the-go, adapts to all skin tones.

001 Sunset Glow

New limited edition shade of highlighting primer that captures the light for a sunkissed look. The colour correcting formula provides 24 hour moisturisation thanks to organic sea lily extract, whilst improving make-up hold. The cooling and super light texture allows skin to breathe whilst protecting against the harmful effects of the environment with the Clarins Anti-Pollution Complex. Apply alone or mix with foundation for a golden, glowy complexion. Shades: 08 Rosy Gold Pearls

09 Amber Pearls

2-in-1 make-up product for lips that can provide two different look styles. At one end is a felt tip that gives the lips an intense almost tattooed color that is kiss-proof. At the other end is a top coat balm in a harmonious shimmering shade. Simple, fast and accurate application in a handy format that makes it easy to carry. Available in 3 shades.



A 2-in-1 make-up product for the eyes and cheeks. Captures the light and enhances the luster of the skin in a single step. The front of the product is designed so that when screwed in, the solid texture is transformed into a pleasantly shimmering ultra-fine powder. Easy to apply and to adjust to the desired color intensity. Available in 3 different shades.

The 1st Clarins multi-dimensional mascara that is both waterproof and smudge proof. Enriched in plant extracts, contains blue lotus wax to add volume and protect the lashes.

With an iconic brush that distributes the perfect amount of mascara and creates intense definition for flawless four-dimensional eyes as it visibly lengthens and thickens lashes and an intense black colour which thanks to mineral pigments will not smudge.

01 Perfect Black

This is a long-hold eyeshadow that’s easy to apply and has a velvet soft finish. Available in sparkle, satin & velvet depending on the shade.

07 Glossy Brown

08 Glossy Coral