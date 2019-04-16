Hello beauties!
Already available in the shops Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection comes out with two new gorgeous summer bronzers and new shades of their Water Lip Satin with a matte finish.
U.S. & France Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Clarins Fr | UK Launch Date – soon at Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods
Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection
Clarins Bronzing Compact – Limited Edition – $42.00 / €47.50
A luminous, matte bronzing powder compact that creates a sun-kissed desert glow on the skin. Clarins’ exclusive plant-based micro-patch boosts hydration for soft, supple, comfortable skin. The embossed color trio warms the complexion. An Anti-Pollution Complex shields the skin from harsh environmental factors.
Shades:
- 001 Sunset Glow
- 002 Sunrise Glow
Clarins Water Lip Satin – New Shades – $28.00 / €23.00
Finally, color that won’t kiss off. This 77% water-based formula contains the benefits of a lip treatment, leaving lips soft, comfortable and incredibly kissable. You can customize the results, too, from a soft look to high-voltage color. The more coats the deeper the color intensity.
New Shades:
- 01 Rose Water (Matte Finish)
- 03 Red Water (Matte Finish)
- 04 Violet Water (Matte Finish)
Enjoy promo photos of Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection…