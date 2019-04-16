Home Beauty Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection
Beauty

Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

April 16, 2019

Hello beauties!

Already available in the shops Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection comes out with two new gorgeous summer bronzers and new shades of their Water Lip Satin with a matte finish.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. & France Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Clarins Fr | UK Launch Date – soon at Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

 

Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

Clarins Bronzing Compact – Limited Edition – $42.00 / €47.50

A luminous, matte bronzing powder compact that creates a sun-kissed desert glow on the skin. Clarins’ exclusive plant-based micro-patch boosts hydration for soft, supple, comfortable skin. The embossed color trio warms the complexion. An Anti-Pollution Complex shields the skin from harsh environmental factors.

Shades:

  • 001 Sunset Glow
  • 002 Sunrise Glow

Clarins Water Lip Satin – New Shades – $28.00 / €23.00

Finally, color that won’t kiss off. This 77% water-based formula contains the benefits of a lip treatment, leaving lips soft, comfortable and incredibly kissable. You can customize the results, too, from a soft look to high-voltage color. The more coats the deeper the color intensity.

New Shades:

  • 01 Rose Water (Matte Finish)
  • 03 Red Water (Matte Finish)
  • 04 Violet Water (Matte Finish)

Enjoy promo photos of Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection…

