Already available in the shops Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection comes out with two new gorgeous summer bronzers and new shades of their Water Lip Satin with a matte finish.

U.S. & France Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Clarins Fr | UK Launch Date – soon at Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

A luminous, matte bronzing powder compact that creates a sun-kissed desert glow on the skin. Clarins’ exclusive plant-based micro-patch boosts hydration for soft, supple, comfortable skin. The embossed color trio warms the complexion. An Anti-Pollution Complex shields the skin from harsh environmental factors.

Shades:

001 Sunset Glow

002 Sunrise Glow

Finally, color that won’t kiss off. This 77% water-based formula contains the benefits of a lip treatment, leaving lips soft, comfortable and incredibly kissable. You can customize the results, too, from a soft look to high-voltage color. The more coats the deeper the color intensity.

New Shades:

01 Rose Water (Matte Finish)

(Matte Finish) 03 Red Water (Matte Finish)

(Matte Finish) 04 Violet Water (Matte Finish)

