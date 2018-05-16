Hello beauties!

Besides the new NARS Orgasm Collection launching tomorrow at Sephora, that features three products, the brand has other surprises for us in store. I’ve spotted new shades of NARS Vinyl Lip Lacquer and Powermatte Lip Pigment earlier at Barneys that can be Pre-Ordered.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Barneys | June 2018 in stores

NARS Summer 2018 Vinyl Lip Lacquer & Powermatte Lip Pigment

Welcome new shades of this smudge-resistant, long-wear concentrate that applies like an ink and dries to a matte finish. This lightweight yet powerful formula provides vibrant, all-day color.

Somebody to Love

Call Me

You’re No Good

Vain

Spin Me

I remember when the first shades came out last year, how I went to store to check them out. I did a post with swatches and my impressions of NARS Powermatte Lip Pigments if you want more information. Or you can also see LIVE SWATCHES on my Instagram.

Is a smooth, creamy formula that drenches lips with intense color and mirror-like shine. This lip product’s two-sided applicator is designed with a plush side that deposits the ideal amount of color and a smooth side that evenly distributes and intensifies shine for a polished look.

Santo Domingo

Conquest

Valencia

Red District

Mississippi

Baden Baden

Arbuzzo

Cape Town

At First Sight

