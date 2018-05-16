Home Beauty NARS Summer 2018 Vinyl Lip Lacquer & Powermatte Lip Pigment
Beauty

NARS Summer 2018 Vinyl Lip Lacquer & Powermatte Lip Pigment

May 16, 2018

Hello beauties!

Besides the new NARS Orgasm Collection launching tomorrow at Sephora, that features three products, the brand has other surprises for us in store. I’ve spotted new shades of NARS Vinyl Lip Lacquer and Powermatte Lip Pigment earlier at Barneys that can be Pre-Ordered.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Barneys | June 2018 in stores

NARS Summer 2018 Vinyl Lip Lacquer & Powermatte Lip Pigment

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment – New Shades – $26.00

Welcome new shades of this smudge-resistant, long-wear concentrate that applies like an ink and dries to a matte finish. This lightweight yet powerful formula provides vibrant, all-day color.

  • Somebody to Love
  • Call Me
  • You’re No Good
  • Vain
  • Spin Me

I remember when the first shades came out last year, how I went to store to check them out. I did a post with swatches and my impressions of NARS Powermatte Lip Pigments if you want more information. Or you can also see LIVE SWATCHES on my Instagram.

NARS Vinyl Lip Lacquer – Limited Edition – $26.00

Is a smooth, creamy formula that drenches lips with intense color and mirror-like shine. This lip product’s two-sided applicator is designed with a plush side that deposits the ideal amount of color and a smooth side that evenly distributes and intensifies shine for a polished look.

  • Santo Domingo
  • Conquest
  • Valencia
  • Red District
  • Mississippi
  • Baden Baden
  • Arbuzzo
  • Cape Town
  • At First Sight

SHOP THIS POST

 

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Medik8 Cream Cleanse – Review, Photos & Swatch

November 23, 2012

Natural Golden Fall Makeup Look with MAC Pigments...

November 18, 2012

Shiseido Spring 2013 Face Charts & Makeup Looks

December 2, 2012

MAC Spring 2013 Rebel Romance Collection – Official...

January 31, 2013

MustaeV Champagne Moonlight Powder Review, Swatches, Photos

June 8, 2015

OPI Skyfall Holiday 2012 Gift Sets – Info...

August 12, 2012

Lancome French Coquettes Collection for Fall 2010 –...

July 16, 2010

Purple Pop eye make-up

December 21, 2008

YSL Chinese New Year Palette and Touche Éclat...

January 3, 2016

Dior Backstage Pros Spring 2015 Collection

March 23, 2015

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet