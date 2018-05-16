NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm Available NOW!

Hello beauties!
As you know NARS Orgasm Summer 2018 Collection is launching tomorrow. I just wanted to give you the heads up as NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm just became available.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora
NARS Afterglow Lip Balm – New & Permanent – $28.00
Afterglow Lip Balm delivers a sheer wash of the universally-flattering Orgasm shade with a radiant finish. The formula features NARS’s Monoï Hydrating Complex for smooth, supple comfort. It’s also infused with a blend of antioxidant ingredients to help protect lips.
- Orgasm – peachy pink with golden shimmer
SHOP THIS POST
Don’t forget to check out my recent post for the upcoming NARS Vinyl Lip Lacquer. It’s actually ready for Pre-order now along with new shades of Powermatte lip pigment. 🙂