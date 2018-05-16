Home Beauty NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm Available NOW!
NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm Available NOW!

May 16, 2018

Hello beauties!

As you know NARS Orgasm Summer 2018 Collection is launching tomorrow. I just wanted to give you the heads up as NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm just became available.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

NARS Afterglow Lip Balm – New & Permanent – $28.00

Afterglow Lip Balm delivers a sheer wash of the universally-flattering Orgasm shade with a radiant finish. The formula features NARS’s Monoï Hydrating Complex for smooth, supple comfort. It’s also infused with a blend of antioxidant ingredients to help protect lips.

  • Orgasm – peachy pink with golden shimmer

Don’t forget to check out my recent post for the upcoming NARS Vinyl Lip Lacquer. It’s actually ready for Pre-order now along with new shades of Powermatte lip pigment. 🙂

