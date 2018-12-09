Home Beauty NARS Skin Deep Palette Spring 2019
Beauty

NARS Skin Deep Palette Spring 2019

December 10, 2018

Hello beauties!

The frenzy launches of NARS Cosmetics continues with NARS Skin Deep Palette. The ultimate nude eyeshadow palette will complement all skin tones and will be added to the range. We’ve seen quite a few of these NARS 12 eyeshadow palettes lately and I was ready to take a break but…If you are thinking of going back to nudes next season you may want to check this one out!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at NARS Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA, Macy’s

Japan Launch Date – 15 February 2019

UK / International Launch Date – February 2019

NARS Skin Deep Palette Spring 2019

The information on this palette is pretty limited at this point but I’ll share everything I know. The palette contains a mixture of matte, shimmer and metallic finishes. We’ll have 3 existing shades and 9 new and limited edition shades from what I’ve heard.

In addition to this range, NARS will be launching new travel exclusive products. One of them will be NARS Jet Setter Face Palette which will be travel exclusive and launch in May 2019. It will be re-configured with a range of six glistening neutral eyeshadows.

In the same range we will get four of NARS best-selling Audacious lipsticks, a golden highlighter, Orgasm blush, travel-sized eyeshadow, lip and kabuki brushes.

I’ll post more details about NARS Spring 2019 Color Collection in an upcoming article. I also have more photos to show you so stay tuned!

1 comment
Evie December 10, 2018 - 7:00 am

I am looking forward to the Nars 2019 collection which will be sold extensively in duty free shops in Asia and Europe. I travel a lot and am looking for new makeup that is portable and wearable.

Reply

