Hello pretties!

Prepare to be dazzled by the upcoming NARS Spring 2019 Chinese New Year Collection. This new and limited edition capsule collection is announced to be exclusively available in Asia. But a beauty addict never looses hope so let’s take a closer look at the new products.

Availability

Asia Launch Date – 1 January 2019

NARS Spring 2019 Chinese New Year Collection

The new NARS Spring 2019 capsule collection celebrates the beginning of the New Year and features four limited edition products. If red is your shade, you’ll be mesmerized with this gorgeous packaging.

NARS launches 3 limited edition shades of NARS Power Matte Lip Pigment wrapped in a red package. The other product is NARS Aquatic Glow Cushion compact foundation that is released in a special edition red case.

I think you are already aware of the Powermatte Lip Pigment formula which comes very light on the lips but offers a full coverage. It dries down to a matte finish, without dehydrating your lips. The color is rich, pigmented and wears for a long time.



Enjoy more photos…