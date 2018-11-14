Hello beauties!
MAC x Patrickstarrr Slay Ride Holiday 2018 Collection ends the cycle of collaborations between MAC Cosmetics and legendary Patrick Starrr. Launching at the beginning of next month, the collection wears a gorgeous red, festive packaging.
Ride your slay like a Starrr this season with the festive colours of Patrick Starrr’s fifth, final and fiercest collection with M∙A∙C! Throughout his journey from photographer to self-taught makeup artist to M∙A∙C Orlando Freelancer to boundary-breaking mega-influencer, Patrick has inspired with his beauty-for-all philosophy.
Now he brings sultry magic to the holidays with ultra-glam shades made to fit everyone. New custom-designed shades of Lipstick, Dazzleglass, Pigment and Mineralize Skinfinish – plus Eye Shadow x 6 Palettes and the return of most-wanted must-have Patrick’s Powder – are all dolled up for the ultimate slay ride in glittery red packaging.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 3 December 2018 at MAC Cosmetics | 6 December 2018 at Nordstrom, Macy’s
UK Launch Date – December 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods
MAC x Patrickstarrr Slay Ride Holiday 2018 Collection
Lipstick – Limited Edition – $19.50
- Peachy Petter – creamy neutral beige (Matte)
- Spank Me Santa – dirty rose (Matte)
- Slay Ride – brownish orange red (Matte)
Dazzleglass – Limited Edition – $18.50
- Santa Got Moneyy – true gold with gold pearl
- Hot Coco Bish – mid-tone brown
- Twerk for Gifts – peach gold with shimmer
- Ride My Sleigh – true red
- Silent Night – deep purple red
Oh, Holy Eyes Eyeshadow x 6 – Limited Edition – $33.00
- Mamastarrr’s Cookie – pinky beige (Matte)
- Gift Giver – gold shimmer (Lustre)
- She’s Gravy – mid-tone peachy beige (Matte)
- Fa La La La La – light reddish brown (Matte)
- Jingle Ball Bronze – peach gold sparkle (Lustre)
- Shady Santa – dark red brown (Matte)
Smoky Sleigh Eyeshadow x 6 – Limited Edition – $33.00
- Santa’s Stilettos – muted reddish brown (Matte)
- Tree Topper – teddy bear brown with gold pearl (Frost)
- Stocking Stuffer – muted beige (Matte)
- Holiday Secret – green-gold sparkle (Lustre)
- Ribbon Realness – muted burgundy plum (Matte)
- Gagging for Gifts – deep brown (Matte)
Pigment – Limited Edition – $23.00
- Omigaud It’s Gold – sparkling chunky peach gold
- Patrickstarrr – sparkling coral pink
- Twinkling Lights – sparkling bronze gold
Mineralize Skinfinish – Limited Edition – $42.50
- Baby It’s Gold Outside – mid-tone bronze gold with sparkle
Set Powder – Limited Edition – $29.00
- Patrick’s Powder – colourless, ultra-fine with matte finish
