Hello beauties!

MAC x Patrickstarrr Slay Ride Holiday 2018 Collection ends the cycle of collaborations between MAC Cosmetics and legendary Patrick Starrr. Launching at the beginning of next month, the collection wears a gorgeous red, festive packaging.

Ride your slay like a Starrr this season with the festive colours of Patrick Starrr’s fifth, final and fiercest collection with M∙A∙C! Throughout his journey from photographer to self-taught makeup artist to M∙A∙C Orlando Freelancer to boundary-breaking mega-influencer, Patrick has inspired with his beauty-for-all philosophy.

Now he brings sultry magic to the holidays with ultra-glam shades made to fit everyone. New custom-designed shades of Lipstick, Dazzleglass, Pigment and Mineralize Skinfinish – plus Eye Shadow x 6 Palettes and the return of most-wanted must-have Patrick’s Powder – are all dolled up for the ultimate slay ride in glittery red packaging.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 3 December 2018 at MAC Cosmetics | 6 December 2018 at Nordstrom, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – December 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

MAC x Patrickstarrr Slay Ride Holiday 2018 Collection

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $19.50 Peachy Petter – creamy neutral beige (Matte)

– creamy neutral beige (Matte) Spank Me Santa – dirty rose (Matte)

– dirty rose (Matte) Slay Ride – brownish orange red (Matte)

Dazzleglass – Limited Edition – $18.50 Santa Got Moneyy – true gold with gold pearl

– true gold with gold pearl Hot Coco Bish – mid-tone brown

– mid-tone brown Twerk for Gifts – peach gold with shimmer

– peach gold with shimmer Ride My Sleigh – true red

– true red Silent Night – deep purple red

Oh, Holy Eyes Eyeshadow x 6 – Limited Edition – $33.00 Mamastarrr’s Cookie – pinky beige (Matte)

– pinky beige (Matte) Gift Giver – gold shimmer (Lustre)

– gold shimmer (Lustre) She’s Gravy – mid-tone peachy beige (Matte)

– mid-tone peachy beige (Matte) Fa La La La La – light reddish brown (Matte)

– light reddish brown (Matte) Jingle Ball Bronze – peach gold sparkle (Lustre)

– peach gold sparkle (Lustre) Shady Santa – dark red brown (Matte)

Smoky Sleigh Eyeshadow x 6 – Limited Edition – $33.00 Santa’s Stilettos – muted reddish brown (Matte)

– muted reddish brown (Matte) Tree Topper – teddy bear brown with gold pearl (Frost)

– teddy bear brown with gold pearl (Frost) Stocking Stuffer – muted beige (Matte)

– muted beige (Matte) Holiday Secret – green-gold sparkle (Lustre)

– green-gold sparkle (Lustre) Ribbon Realness – muted burgundy plum (Matte)

– muted burgundy plum (Matte) Gagging for Gifts – deep brown (Matte)

Pigment – Limited Edition – $23.00 Omigaud It’s Gold – sparkling chunky peach gold

– sparkling chunky peach gold Patrickstarrr – sparkling coral pink

– sparkling coral pink Twinkling Lights – sparkling bronze gold

Mineralize Skinfinish – Limited Edition – $42.50 Baby It’s Gold Outside – mid-tone bronze gold with sparkle

Set Powder – Limited Edition – $29.00 Patrick’s Powder – colourless, ultra-fine with matte finish

Enjoy more photos…