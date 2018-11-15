Home Beauty SUQQU Designing Color Eyes Collectors Box Holiday 2018
Beauty

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes Collectors Box Holiday 2018

November 15, 2018

Hello beauties!

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes Collectors Box for Holiday 2018 launched today and is flying off the counters pretty fast. This festive Holiday 2018 box has finally arrived in the UK, while the products are already available in Asia.

A new exclusive keepsake box to look after your precious Designing Color Eyes collection, complete with a selection of SUQQU favourites and new range.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 15 November 2018 at Selfridges

SUQQU Designing Color Eyes Collectors Box Holiday 2018

This box is also the first chance to enjoy the forthcoming Winter Collection 2018 before anyone else, consisting of 1 x Pure Color Blush and 2 x Glow Touch Eyes.

There is also an early release of three Selfridges exclusive brushes. The kit is completed with four classic Designing Color Eyes palettes and signature skin care essentials.

The kit includes:

  • Exclusive Keepsake Box
  • Designing Color Eyes 01,02,04 & 05
  • Pure Color Blush 110 (Winter Collection)
  • Glow Touch Eyes 102 (Winter Collection)
  • Glow Touch Eyes 103 (Winter Collection)
  • Blending Brush
  • Smudging Brush
  • Angled Shader Brush
  • Moisture Repair Essence (Charm 15mL)
  • Moisture Serum Cream (Charm 7g)
  • Moisture Hydro Lotion (Charm 30mL)

Enjoy more photos…

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chanel Rouge Allure Gloss Fall 2014 Collection

August 30, 2014

Max Factor Colour Elixir Gloss for Spring 2014

February 16, 2014

Smashbox Exposed Lip Gloss from Naked Beauty 2010...

May 16, 2010

Lise Watier Rouge Gourmand Velours for Spring 2014

April 3, 2014

Fenty Beauty Diamond Collection Fall 2018

September 1, 2018

China Glaze Tis the season to be Naughty...

September 29, 2010

Rose Barbare Makeup Look

September 7, 2016

Laura Mercier Holiday 2017 Collection Pre-Order

September 7, 2017

Max Factor Lipfinity Long Lasting Lipstick 2015

July 9, 2015

MAC Le Disko Collection Summer 2015

June 4, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet