Bobbi Brown NEW Extra Lip Tint Shades Spring 2019

New shades of Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint will be joining the existing range from January 2019. The three new shades will become permanent and be added to the 3 existing ones.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2019 at Bobbi Brown, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – Spring 2019 at Bobbi Brown UK, Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams

Japan Launch Date – 2 January 2019

Lightweight, sheer and ultra-moisturizing, this formula has all the benefits of your go-to balm plus a color-enhancing tint that brings out the best in lips.

A nourishing blend of Olive, Avocado and Jojoba Oils smooths and softens lips instantly and over time, reducing the look of fine lines while delivering a healthier, plumped-up look.

Extra Lip Tint – New Shades – $34.00 / £25.50

04 Bare Raspberry – rose

– rose 05 Bare Blackberry – deep berry

– deep berry 06 Bare Nude – natural nude

