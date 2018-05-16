Hello beauties!

The news of MAC Oh, Sweetie Summer 2018 Collection launching in June, spread so fast today on social media. MAC Cosmetics and Caroline Daur even teased two of the new lip colors today.

Caroline showed us swatches on her Instastories and tell us how deliciously scented they are. They even taste like chocolate, panna cotta, blueberry. Hey, who want to taste the lip color, I wonder! I would like them if they smell so delicious, but the taste….? 🙂 Hurry up to her Instagram and check them out! 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 11 June 2018 online at MAC Cosmetics | 14 June 2018 at Nordstrom, ULTA, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – June 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

MAC Oh, Sweetie Summer 2018 Collection

Oh, Sweetie Lipcolour – Limited Edition – $17.00 U.S. / $21.00 CAD

Join high-fashion sweetheart Caro Daur to indulge in new patisserie-fresh flavours! Oh, Sweetie Lipcolour is whipped for mousse-like texture, serving up funfetti-bright, frosted opaque hues for lips. Try Caro’s favourite flavours, Death By Chocolate and Purple Panna Cotta, or explore all 15 to find your favourite decadent delight.

Banana Muffins – orange

– orange Caramel Sugar – chocolate brown

– chocolate brown Coconut Macaroon – pinky beige

– pinky beige Creamy Peach Pie – watermelon pink with pink pearl

– watermelon pink with pink pearl Death by Chocolate – burgundy

– burgundy Funfetti Cake – white frost with multi-colour pearl

– white frost with multi-colour pearl Gumdrop – intense pink with reflects pearl

– intense pink with reflects pearl Key Lime Trifle – bright chartreuse

– bright chartreuse Purple Panna Cotta – lilac

– lilac Raspberry Cream – fuchsia with blue pearl

– fuchsia with blue pearl Raspberry Pavlova – bright fuchsia

– bright fuchsia Strawberry Mousse – barbie pink

– barbie pink Strawberry Torte – bright candy apple red

– bright candy apple red Sugar Cookies – opalescent pink

– opalescent pink Wild Berry Frosting – cotton candy blue

Enjoy more photos…