Estee Lauder Lip Care 2019 Collection

February 7, 2019

Hello sweeties!

It’s a spa day for your lips! Welcome the new Estee Lauder Lip Care 2019 Collection. A new type of lip care collection that will give you baby lips, perfectly hydrated, sculpted and revived. This soft pink packaging is making me buy some Estee Lauder lip products after a long break. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now EXCLUSIVELY ONLINE at EsteeLauder.com / EsteeLauder.co.uk

 

Estee Lauder Lip Care 2019 Collection

Pure Color Envy Replenish Lip Balm – Limited Edition – $32.00 / £25.00

This hydrating balm glides over lips to deliver a burst of moisture and a hint of personalized tint. The balm responds to your lips’ unique chemistry to reveal a shade that’s perfectly you. Smooths and conditions for a pretty, pampered pout.

Lip Repair Potion – Limited Edition – $32.00 / £25.00

Your all-in-one lip repair formula: Revives. Renews. Softens. Ideal with your night regimen as a rejuvenating, while-you-sleep treatment. Or apply it anytime for an enviably revived smile.

Pure Color Envy Lip Volumizer – Limited Edition – $32.00 / £25.00

Like a magic wand, Lip Volumizer touches onto lips with a thrilling plumping effect. Lips look more sculpted and feel moisturized and nourished. The formula responds to your lips’ unique chemistry to reveal a hint of tint that’s perfectly you.

Pure Color Envy Smoothing Sugar Scrub – Limited Edition – $32.00 / £25.00

Get ready for a smoother, softer, perfectly refined pout. This specially designed scrub works like a facial exfoliator, but it’s just for lips.

Massage on gently with the precision tip. Roughness and flakiness are swept away by the gentle sugar crystals, leaving a sweeter, smoother smile.

Use the precision tip to massage gently over clean, bare lips. Allow the crystals to melt into lips, or wipe away excess.

Enjoy more photos…

