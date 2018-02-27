Hello sweeties!

MAC Cosmetics teams up with designer Nicola Formichetti to create one of their coolest makeup collections. MAC Nicopanda Spring 2018 Collection is about youth and it is clearly addressed to a younger audience judging from the packaging. I have to admit the packaging is really funny and playful but it looks a bit childish to me. I’m really curious to know your thoughts and if you are buying something from this collection. You can already check out Swatches on Instagram for the entire collection!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 5 April 2018 at MAC Cosmetics | 11 April 2018 in stores, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – 5 April 2018 at Selfridges, MAC UK

MAC Nicopanda Collection Spring 2018

Gleamer Illuminating Face Powder – Limited Edition

White (Satin)

(Satin) Nude (Matte)

(Matte) Pink (Matte)

Stay Cute Face Palette – Limited Edition

Cheeky Chic

Snow Panda

Supah-Pink

Misfit

Cyber Goth

Preppy Panda Face Palette – Limited Edition

Unicorn

Atomic

Otaku

Harajuku Blu

Panda Riot

Preppy Panda Face Palette – Limited Edition

Plum

Pout

Midas

Freakshow

Blk

Lipglass – Limited Edition

Glitter Parade

Sugar Coat

Panda Kiss

Dreamz

Lipstick – Limited Edition

Galactic Mint

Kawaii Party

Pink Off

Pop Babe

Toung N Cheek

Nico Kiss

Nico Panda False Lashes – Limited Edition

Black with baby blue roots

Brushes:

461 SES

536 SES

531 SES

The collection will also feature a cute makeup bag along with makeup brushes. I’ll be updating this post as more info becomes available. Enjoy the cute photos!