Beauty

MAC Nicopanda Collection Spring 2018

February 27, 2018

Hello sweeties!

MAC Cosmetics teams up with designer Nicola Formichetti to create one of their coolest makeup collections. MAC Nicopanda Spring 2018 Collection is about youth and it is clearly addressed to a younger audience judging from the packaging. I have to admit the packaging is really funny and playful but it looks a bit childish to me. I’m really curious to know your thoughts and if you are buying something from this collection. You can already check out Swatches on Instagram for the entire collection!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 5 April 2018 at MAC Cosmetics | 11 April 2018 in stores, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – 5 April 2018 at SelfridgesMAC UK

MAC Nicopanda Collection Spring 2018

Gleamer Illuminating Face Powder – Limited Edition

  • White (Satin)
  • Nude  (Matte)
  • Pink (Matte)

Stay Cute Face Palette – Limited Edition

  • Cheeky Chic
  • Snow Panda
  • Supah-Pink
  • Misfit
  • Cyber Goth

Preppy Panda Face Palette – Limited Edition

  • Unicorn 
  • Atomic 
  • Otaku
  • Harajuku Blu
  • Panda Riot

Preppy Panda Face Palette – Limited Edition

  • Plum 
  • Pout
  • Midas
  • Freakshow
  • Blk

Lipglass – Limited Edition

  • Glitter Parade
  • Sugar Coat
  • Panda Kiss
  • Dreamz

Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • Galactic Mint
  • Kawaii Party
  • Pink Off
  • Pop Babe
  • Toung N Cheek
  • Nico Kiss

Nico Panda False Lashes – Limited Edition

  • Black with baby blue roots

Brushes:

  • 461 SES
  • 536 SES
  • 531 SES

The collection will also feature a cute makeup bag along with makeup brushes. I’ll be updating this post as more info becomes available. Enjoy the cute photos!


