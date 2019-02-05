Hello beauties!
I’m jumping for joy to finally be able to see promo photos of MAC Boom, boom Bloom Spring 2019 Collection and not only. Swatches of each product from this collection have been released on social media and with just 2 days before the launch we have the complete information.
Should I add that I’m super excited to see this collection hitting first MAC UK counters?! 🙂 I knew MAC Boom, boom, Bloom Collection is inspired by cherry blossom only by looking at the cute packaging. I’m definitely going to stop by MAC counter this Thursday to check it out in person. 🙂
UK & Ireland Launch Date – 7 February 2019 exclusively at Selfridges
International Launch Date – March 2019
MAC Boom, boom, Bloom Spring 2019 Collection
Eyes Times x 9 Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
- Kabuki Doll
Highlight Powders – Limited Edition
- Fleur Real
- TBA
Lip Glass – Limited Edition
- For The Frill of It
- Pink A Boo
- Heartmelter
- Cherry Mochi
Lipstick – Limited Edition
- Wagasa Twirl
- Hey Kiss Me
- Hi Fructease
- Framoise Moi
- TskTsk
Cherry Blossom Fix+ – Limited Edition
Which of these following beauties are on your list? I don’t think I can’t resist the highlighters and maybe a lipstick or two. 🙂 How about you?