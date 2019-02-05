Home Beauty MAC Boom, boom, Bloom Spring 2019 Collection
Beauty

MAC Boom, boom, Bloom Spring 2019 Collection

February 5, 2019

Hello beauties!

I’m jumping for joy to finally be able to see promo photos of MAC Boom, boom Bloom Spring 2019 Collection and not only. Swatches of each product from this collection have been released on social media and with just 2 days before the launch we have the complete information.

Should I add that I’m super excited to see this collection hitting first MAC UK counters?! 🙂 I knew MAC Boom, boom, Bloom Collection is inspired by cherry blossom only by looking at the cute packaging. I’m definitely going to stop by MAC counter this Thursday to check it out in person. 🙂

Availability

UK & Ireland Launch Date – 7 February 2019 exclusively at Selfridges

International Launch Date – March 2019

 

MAC Boom, boom, Bloom Spring 2019 Collection

Eyes Times x 9 Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

  • Kabuki Doll

Highlight Powders – Limited Edition

  • Fleur Real
  • TBA

Lip Glass – Limited Edition

  • For The Frill of It
  • Pink A Boo
  • Heartmelter
  • Cherry Mochi

Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • Wagasa Twirl
  • Hey Kiss Me
  • Hi Fructease
  • Framoise Moi
  • TskTsk

Cherry Blossom Fix+  – Limited Edition

Which of these following beauties are on your list? I don’t think I can’t resist the highlighters and maybe a lipstick or two. 🙂 How about you?

SHOP THE LATEST

