Hello beauties!

I’m jumping for joy to finally be able to see promo photos of MAC Boom, boom Bloom Spring 2019 Collection and not only. Swatches of each product from this collection have been released on social media and with just 2 days before the launch we have the complete information.

Should I add that I’m super excited to see this collection hitting first MAC UK counters?! 🙂 I knew MAC Boom, boom, Bloom Collection is inspired by cherry blossom only by looking at the cute packaging. I’m definitely going to stop by MAC counter this Thursday to check it out in person. 🙂

UK & Ireland Launch Date – 7 February 2019 exclusively at Selfridges

International Launch Date – March 2019

MAC Boom, boom, Bloom Spring 2019 Collection

Eyes Times x 9 Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Kabuki Doll

Highlight Powders – Limited Edition

Fleur Real

TBA

Lip Glass – Limited Edition

For The Frill of It

Pink A Boo

Heartmelter

Cherry Mochi

Lipstick – Limited Edition

Wagasa Twirl

Hey Kiss Me

Hi Fructease

Framoise Moi

TskTsk

Cherry Blossom Fix+ – Limited Edition

Which of these following beauties are on your list? I don’t think I can’t resist the highlighters and maybe a lipstick or two. 🙂 How about you?