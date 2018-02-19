Home Beauty Givenchy Le Rouge Lipstick 2018 Couture Edition
Givenchy Le Rouge Lipstick 2018 Couture Edition

February 19, 2018

Hello pretties!

Just a quick reminding that Givenchy Le Rouge Lipstick 2018 Couture Edition is now available. The packaging is everything, while the lipstick comes in one color only. There’s usually the powder associated with this kind of launch but I haven’t found anything about it this year.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Barney’s

Givenchy Le Rouge Lipstick 2018 Couture Edition – Limited Edition – $40.00

Givenchy’s iconic Le Rouge lipstick is revisited in this limited 2018 Couture Edition. Packaged in a genuine leather case showcasing a sleek black and multicolored floral design, this luxurious formula coats the lips with radiant, lasting color in a semi-matte finish.

  • No 315 Framboise Velours

