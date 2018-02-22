Hello pretties!

MAC Supernatural Dazzle Spring 2018 Collection will be with us shortly. I hope you are getting ready for some real sparkle and comeback shades of Dazzleshadow and Dazzleglass. 🙂

Step out of the shadows and dare to dazzle. New and returning shades of glitter-infused Dazzleshadow and Dazzleglass let all your otherworldly charms come to light. Eyes and lips in diamond-like lustre and rich pigments shimmer with crystalline iridescence.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 8 March 2018 at Nordstrom, Macy’s, MAC, ULTA

MAC Supernatural Dazzle 2018 Spring Collection

Dazzleglass – Permanent – $17.00 U.S. / $21.00 CAD Babysparks Dazzling baby pink

Dressed to Dazzle Dazzling pearl pink

Funtabulous Brilliant purple

Get Rich Quick Sparkling plum brown

Go for Gold Sparkling caramel brown

Goldyrocks Brilliant lemon yellow

Jingle Jangle Brilliant bubblegum pink

Pleasure Principle Dazzling silver

Prancin' Dancin' Dazzling peach bronze

Rags to Riches Sparkling soft pink

Rollergirl Sparkling taupey plum

Stop! Look! Sparkling plum

Tangerine Tropica Sparkling coral

Sparkling coral Via Veneto Sparkling lilac pink