Hello pretties!
MAC Supernatural Dazzle Spring 2018 Collection will be with us shortly. I hope you are getting ready for some real sparkle and comeback shades of Dazzleshadow and Dazzleglass. 🙂
Step out of the shadows and dare to dazzle. New and returning shades of glitter-infused Dazzleshadow and Dazzleglass let all your otherworldly charms come to light. Eyes and lips in diamond-like lustre and rich pigments shimmer with crystalline iridescence.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 8 March 2018 at Nordstrom, Macy’s, MAC, ULTA
MAC Supernatural Dazzle 2018 Spring Collection
Dazzleglass – Permanent – $17.00 U.S. / $21.00 CAD
- Babysparks Dazzling baby pink
- Dressed to Dazzle Dazzling pearl pink
- Funtabulous Brilliant purple
- Get Rich Quick Sparkling plum brown
- Go for Gold Sparkling caramel brown
- Goldyrocks Brilliant lemon yellow
- Jingle Jangle Brilliant bubblegum pink
- Pleasure Principle Dazzling silver
- Prancin’ Dancin’ Dazzling peach bronze
- Rags to Riches Sparkling soft pink
- Rollergirl Sparkling taupey plum
- Stop! Look! Sparkling plum
- Tangerine Tropica Sparkling coral
- Via Veneto Sparkling lilac pink
Dazzleshadow – Permanent – $18.00 U.S. / $22.50 CAD
- Dazzle Style Sparkling golden bronze
- Dreamy Beams Chocolate brown
- I Like 2 Watch Mid-tone brown with gold sparkles
- It’s All About Shine Silvery white
- Last Dance Peach beige with pink sparkles
- Let’s Roll Red bronze with high sparkles
- Midnight Shine Dity plum
- Oh So Gilty Yellow gold
- Say It Isn’t So Dark grey with pink sparkles
- She Sparkles Light grey with silver sparkles
- Shine De-light Light lavender purple
- Slow/Fast/Slow Bronze with red sparkles