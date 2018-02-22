Home Beauty MAC Supernatural Dazzle 2018 Spring Collection
Beauty

MAC Supernatural Dazzle 2018 Spring Collection

February 22, 2018

Hello pretties!

MAC Supernatural Dazzle Spring 2018 Collection will be with us shortly. I hope you are getting ready for some real sparkle and comeback shades of Dazzleshadow and Dazzleglass. 🙂

Step out of the shadows and dare to dazzle. New and returning shades of glitter-infused Dazzleshadow and Dazzleglass let all your otherworldly charms come to light. Eyes and lips in diamond-like lustre and rich pigments shimmer with crystalline iridescence.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 8 March 2018 at Nordstrom, Macy’s, MAC, ULTA

Dazzleglass – Permanent – $17.00 U.S. / $21.00 CAD

  • Babysparks Dazzling baby pink
  • Dressed to Dazzle Dazzling pearl pink
  • Funtabulous Brilliant purple
  • Get Rich Quick Sparkling plum brown
  • Go for Gold Sparkling caramel brown
  • Goldyrocks Brilliant lemon yellow
  • Jingle Jangle Brilliant bubblegum pink
  • Pleasure Principle Dazzling silver
  • Prancin’ Dancin’ Dazzling peach bronze
  • Rags to Riches Sparkling soft pink
  • Rollergirl Sparkling taupey plum
  • Stop! Look! Sparkling plum
  • Tangerine Tropica Sparkling coral
  • Via Veneto Sparkling lilac pink

Dazzleshadow – Permanent – $18.00 U.S. / $22.50 CAD

  • Dazzle Style Sparkling golden bronze
  • Dreamy Beams Chocolate brown
  • I Like 2 Watch Mid-tone brown with gold sparkles
  • It’s All About Shine Silvery white
  • Last Dance Peach beige with pink sparkles
  • Let’s Roll Red bronze with high sparkles
  • Midnight Shine Dity plum
  • Oh So Gilty Yellow gold
  • Say It Isn’t So Dark grey with pink sparkles
  • She Sparkles Light grey with silver sparkles
  • Shine De-light Light lavender purple
  • Slow/Fast/Slow Bronze with red sparkles

 

 


1
