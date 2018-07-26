NARS Atomic Blonde Eye & Face Palette Available Now

Hello babes!

Are you in the mood for NARS Atomic Blonde Eye & Face Palette? Well if you are into warm highlight and bronzing shades this one definitely requires your attention! 🙂 A limited edition release that is available now at Sephora, featuring six warm tones shades.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Bronze gets atomic. Savor the season with an intriguing array of pigments for eyes and cheeks. In this do-it-all palette, a duo of Bronzing and Highlighting Powders bring the heat, skin is electrified with a natural-looking glow, and four must-have eyeshadows smolder with warm, metallic tones. Hit all the light spots.

This do-it-all palette fatures six high-impact, lust-worthy gold, bronze, and copper shades for eyes and cheeks to highlight, contour and create endless smoldering eye looks. Finishes range from buttery shimmers to lustrous satins and glittering metallics.