NARS Atomic Blonde Eye & Face Palette Available Now

July 26, 2018

Hello babes!

Are you in the mood for NARS Atomic Blonde Eye & Face Palette? Well if you are into warm highlight and bronzing shades this one definitely requires your attention! 🙂 A limited edition release that is available now at Sephora, featuring six warm tones shades.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Bronze gets atomic. Savor the season with an intriguing array of pigments for eyes and cheeks. In this do-it-all palette, a duo of Bronzing and Highlighting Powders bring the heat, skin is electrified with a natural-looking glow, and four must-have eyeshadows smolder with warm, metallic tones. Hit all the light spots.

This do-it-all palette fatures six high-impact, lust-worthy gold, bronze, and copper shades for eyes and cheeks to highlight, contour and create endless smoldering eye looks. Finishes range from buttery shimmers to lustrous satins and glittering metallics.

Atomic Blonde Eye & Face Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00

  • Icon Golden bronze shimmer
  • Isolde II Shimmering copper
  • Kink Metallic warm copper
  • Galapagos Bitter chocolate infused with gold
  • Last Call Shimmering warm gold (Highlighting Powder)
  • Unleashed Diffused brown (Bronzing Powder)
