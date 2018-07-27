Fenty Diamond Ball-Out Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter for Charity

Hello sweeties!

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, the super-charged highlighter that changed the game, is now available in a limited edition platinum shade to benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna’s non-profit organization that was founded in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

CLF supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world. With the voices of Rihanna and her fans, CLF also engages in global advocacy with the goal of improving the quality of life for young people everywhere.

100 percent of every purchase of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter CLF Edition goes directly to the foundation to help those in need. Giving back never looked so good.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 1 August 2018 at Fenty Beauty

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter – Limited Edition – $34.00

Diamond Ball-Out – show-stopping platinum

“This very special silver Killawatt takes highlight to a whole other level. It will have you glowing like never before because whenever you wear it, you’re supporting children and other people in need all around the world.” – Rihanna

Rihanna created this show- stopping platinum shade, Diamond Ball-Out, in made-to-match packaging to light up all skin tones like never before. Unlike your everyday highlighter, Killawatt keeps skin lit beyond sundown with its weightless long-wear formula – a cream-powder hybrid that instantly melts into skin and blends with almost zero effort.

Another win: It’s loaded with superfine shimmer for an ultra-smooth, creamy texture. For killer radiance, Killawatt’s your go-to for highlighting your face, eyes, collarbone – literally anywhere you crave a touch of light.

Rihanna named this shade Diamond Ball-Out after the Clara Lionel Foundation’s annual gala, The Diamond Ball, a gala to celebrate the impact of the work of the foundation and raise critical funds to support this work year round.