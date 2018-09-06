Hello pretties!

Looks like the new Becca Volcano Goddess Holiday 2018 Collection has just dropped online on their official website. If you are not into the holiday mood yet, then you can get this collection later on as it will pop up in stored on mid September. 🙂

Inspired by molten, metallic gemstones from the earth’s core, achieve limitless looks with our NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN Eye Palette including 12 eyeshadows in 3 different finishes, NEW Pressed Highlighter in Gold Lava and 3 EXCLUSIVE Glow Gloss shades in Ruby Fire, Metamorphic Gold and Molten Mauve.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at BECCA | 16 September 2018 at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, ULTA, Beautylish

Becca Volcano Goddess Holiday 2018 Collection

Volcano Goddess Eye Palette – Limited Edition – $46.00 Cloud – matte bone

Volcano Sand – matte light peach

Granite – matte neutral taupe

Gilded – molten metallic gold

Diamond Dust – molten metallic cream with gold and pink pearls

Haze – shimmering mauvy rose gold

Red Rock – soft shimmering maroon

Lava – molten metallic copper

Agate Ash – shimmering taupey grey

Crater – deep shimmering stone

Hematite – shimmering gunmetal

Midnight Sapphire – shimmering midnight blue

Volcano Goddess Glow Gloss – Limited Edition – $22.00 Ruby Fire – crimson with gold and pink pearls

Molten Mauve – cool mauve with iridescent pearls

Metamorphic Gold – soft gold with shimmering pink pearls

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed – Limited Edition – $38.00 Gold Lava – 24K gold with shimmering light pink pearl

Volcano Goddess Eyeshadow + Eyeliner – Limited Edition – $19.00 A rich, high-pigment powder eye shadow and liner with optimal colour payoff, blendability and staying power. Obisidian – infused with subtle red and gold pearl