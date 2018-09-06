Home Beauty Becca Volcano Goddess Holiday 2018 Collection
Beauty

Becca Volcano Goddess Holiday 2018 Collection

September 6, 2018

Hello pretties!

Looks like the new Becca Volcano Goddess Holiday 2018 Collection has just dropped online on their official website. If you are not into the holiday mood yet, then you can get this collection later on as it will pop up in stored on mid September. 🙂

Inspired by molten, metallic gemstones from the earth’s core, achieve limitless looks with our NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN Eye Palette including 12 eyeshadows in 3 different finishes, NEW Pressed Highlighter in Gold Lava and 3 EXCLUSIVE Glow Gloss shades in Ruby Fire, Metamorphic Gold and Molten Mauve.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at BECCA | 16 September 2018 at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, ULTA, Beautylish

Becca Volcano Goddess Holiday 2018 Collection

Volcano Goddess Eye Palette – Limited Edition – $46.00

  • Cloud – matte bone
  • Volcano Sand – matte light peach
  • Granite – matte neutral taupe
  • Gilded – molten metallic gold
  • Diamond Dust – molten metallic cream with gold and pink pearls
  • Haze – shimmering mauvy rose gold
  • Red Rock – soft shimmering maroon
  • Lava – molten metallic copper
  • Agate Ash – shimmering taupey grey
  • Crater – deep shimmering stone
  • Hematite – shimmering gunmetal
  • Midnight Sapphire – shimmering midnight blue

Volcano Goddess Glow Gloss – Limited Edition – $22.00

  • Ruby Fire – crimson with gold and pink pearls
  • Molten Mauve – cool mauve with iridescent pearls
  • Metamorphic Gold  – soft gold with shimmering pink pearls

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed – Limited Edition – $38.00

  • Gold Lava – 24K gold with shimmering light pink pearl

Volcano Goddess Eyeshadow + Eyeliner – Limited Edition – $19.00

A rich, high-pigment powder eye shadow and liner with optimal colour payoff, blendability and staying power.

  • Obisidian – infused with subtle red and gold pearl

Enjoy more photos…

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Red Heels, Red...

February 18, 2016

Kinetics Nude and Natural Nail Polishes – Review...

May 14, 2013

Chanel Perfection Lumière Velvet Collection Spring 2014 –...

December 22, 2013

MakeUp Factory Summer 2013 Peeptoes & Petticoat Collection...

May 20, 2013

Arabesque NightLife Glam Collection for Holiday 2012 –...

November 4, 2012

Essie Yogaga Nail Polish Collection for Fall 2012...

August 5, 2012

RBR Long Lasting Eyeshadow in Capricious Nightingale –...

February 7, 2013

Lancome Holiday 2015 Gift with Purchase

October 30, 2015

NARS NARSissist Day & Night Series Eye Palette

July 1, 2015

Dior Rouge Dior Update and Dior Extreme Matte...

August 10, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet