Home Beauty Marc Jacobs Enamored with Coconut 2018 Set
Beauty

Marc Jacobs Enamored with Coconut 2018 Set

February 27, 2018

Hello beauties!

Just a quick shout-out to Marc Jacobs Enamored With Coconut set which features 4-piece bestselling lip gloss and coconut essentials. These products are award-winning bestsellers so if you are a fan of the brand you should check it out. The price value is pretty good too!

Where to buy:

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Enamored with Coconut 2018 Set

Enamored with Coconut – $75.00 ($113.00 Value)

Experience award-winning lip gloss and the most coveted coconut bestsellers all together in one collection for an instantly impeccable complexion. Perfectly prime skin with hydrating Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer. Add instant highlight or an allover glos with Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter. Set your makeup for dewy, 24-hour wear with hydrating Re(cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist. Top lips with Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Gloss Lacquer in French Tickler for an iridescent peach shimmer.

The set includes:

  • Petite Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer in French Tickler
  • Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer
  • Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter
  • Re(cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist

SHOP THIS POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

YSL Le Cushion Encre de Peau for August...

July 24, 2017

Max Factor Facefinity All Day Primer SPF 20...

February 17, 2014

Zoya Focus and Flair Fall 2015 Collection

August 7, 2015

Lise Watier Spring 2013 Pastel Power Collection –...

February 9, 2013

Dolce & Gabbana Nail Lacquer Collection for Spring...

January 23, 2015

Sisley Spring 2017 Phyto-Blush Twist & Makeup Brushes

December 30, 2016

Smashbox Art. Love. Color. Holiday 2015 Collection

September 17, 2015

MAC Charlotte Olympia Spring 2016 Collection

September 18, 2015

Kinetics Flower Explosion Spring 2012 Collection – Preview...

March 20, 2012

Giorgio Armani Summer 2017 Cruise Collection

March 21, 2017

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet