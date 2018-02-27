Hello beauties!
Just a quick shout-out to Marc Jacobs Enamored With Coconut set which features 4-piece bestselling lip gloss and coconut essentials. These products are award-winning bestsellers so if you are a fan of the brand you should check it out. The price value is pretty good too!
Where to buy:
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Enamored with Coconut 2018 Set
Enamored with Coconut – $75.00 ($113.00 Value)
Experience award-winning lip gloss and the most coveted coconut bestsellers all together in one collection for an instantly impeccable complexion. Perfectly prime skin with hydrating Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer. Add instant highlight or an allover glos with Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter. Set your makeup for dewy, 24-hour wear with hydrating Re(cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist. Top lips with Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Gloss Lacquer in French Tickler for an iridescent peach shimmer.
The set includes:
- Petite Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer in French Tickler
- Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer
- Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter
- Re(cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist
