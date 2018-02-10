Hello beauties!

Marc Jacobs launches Beauty Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25 in a range of 29 shades. It has already launched at Marc Jacobs Beauty and will be available later this month in stores.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 9 February 2018 at Marc Jacobs | 23 February 2018 at Sephora, Neiman Marcus, Bergorf Goodman

Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation Spring 2018

Have it all with Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation. Inspired by Marc’s very own shameless attitude—and his tattoo—this innovative foundation lets your best self show all day long. It’s clinically tested for 24-hours of long-wear, and contains a first-to-market technology that encapsulates the SPF in pigment. This innovation makes the SPF visibly undetectable, so there’s no flashback in photos and no ashy, grey undertones in the formula.

This oil-free, weightless foundation provides buildable, medium coverage that blends seamlessly. The patented Infinity Milling™ process produces super-fine pigments that result in the most natural-looking, self-setting finish. The broad shade range was developed with artists and models worldwide to fit all skin tones and skin types. The perfect level of coverage allows for flexibility across the shade range—go deeper or lighter depending on your desired look.

Shameless liquid foundation also beautifies from the inside out with skincare benefits, including phenomenal hydration. It contains snow mushroom, which is known for its impressive ability to hold onto water—it’s like nature’s dupe for hyaluronic acid. The formula also contains blue daisy extract, known to visibly diminish the complexion-dulling effects of pollution. Together, they help your skin look hydrated, plumped, and more youthful. Go ahead, show off your skin shamelessly.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25 – New & Permanent – $46.00

Fair Y110 Ultra-fair with yellow undertones

Enjoy more photos…