Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palettes come in a mini size format so don’t be fooled by the 6 pan palette. They make the ideal travel size palettes to be honest and there are so many variations to choose from! Take a closer look!

U.S. / UK & International Launch Date – 26 December 2019 at Fenty Beauty |6 December 2019 at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palettes for Spring 2020

True Neutrals Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette – New & Permanent – $25.00 (or 2 for $45.00) Nookie Rookie Cream matte

Cream matte Simma Down Soft pink shimmer

Soft pink shimmer Tequila Nite Bronze shimmer

Bronze shimmer Velvet Cuffs Champagne rose shimmer

Champagne rose shimmer Cumin Get It Terracotta matte

Terracotta matte Affogato Hot chocolate matte

Cool Neutrals Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette – New & Permanent – $25.00 (or 2 for $45.00) U There? Blush shimmer

Blush shimmer Wife It Up Mauve matte

Mauve matte Risky Richez Pewter metallic

Pewter metallic Uppacla$$ Bubblegum metallic

Bubblegum metallic Hey Aunty Violet satin

Violet satin Gettin’ Toasty Cool brown matte

Deep Neutrals Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette – New & Permanent – $25.00 (or 2 for $45.00) Nudy Booty Latte matte

Latte matte Heaven Cent Peachy rose glitter

Peachy rose glitter Smash or Pass Copper plum shimmer

Copper plum shimmer Fiya Freak Orange-red matte

Orange-red matte Shots Fired Bordeaux matte

Bordeaux matte Nu Fudge Given Espresso matte

Rose Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette – New & Permanent – $25.00 (or 2 for $45.00) Sleepova Baby pink matte

Baby pink matte Lil Miss Fuchsia matte

Fuchsia matte Stunt Queen Ruby rose metallic

Ruby rose metallic $ugashock Pink lemonade metallic

Pink lemonade metallic Spice Trip Burnt sienna matte

Burnt sienna matte Diva Feva Dusty rose with silver glitter

Peach Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette – New & Permanent – $25.00 Bellini Baby Peach gold iridescent

Peach gold iridescent Churro Burnt tangerine shimmer

Burnt tangerine shimmer Hi Pumpkin Soft copper shimmer

Soft copper shimmer Peach Me Soft peach matte

Soft peach matte Buttarum Soft tangerine matte

Soft tangerine matte Shoot Ur Shot Pink grapefruit matte

Smoky Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette – New & Permanent – $25.00 (or 2 for $45.00) That Deep? Black matte

Black matte Chestnutz Smoky brown matte

Smoky brown matte You Up? Cool pink metallic

Cool pink metallic Second Date Smoke with iridescent glitter

Smoke with iridescent glitter Patti Cakez Eggplant shimmer

Eggplant shimmer Tan Linez Purple smoke matte

Cadet Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette – New & Permanent – $25.00 (or 2 for $45.00) Money Mi$$ison White gold iridescent shimmer

White gold iridescent shimmer Take Cover Light brown matte

Light brown matte Glammo Camo Charcoal matte

Charcoal matte Phatigue Olive green matte

Olive green matte She Salute Mustard yellow matte

Mustard yellow matte Good Cookie Copper shimmer

Pastel Frost Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette – New & Permanent – $25.00 (or 2 for $45.00) Muva’s Boy Light blue shimmer

Light blue shimmer Mula-la Lime green shimmer

Lime green shimmer Lei’d Up Yellow gold metallic

Yellow gold metallic Ice Cream Kisses Pastel pink shimmer

Pastel pink shimmer Lady Pimp Lavender shimmer

Lavender shimmer Durty Denim Teal metallic

Plush Eyeshadow Brush 240 – New & Permanent – $24.00 Meet Fenty Beauty’s biggest, fluffiest eye brush yet. The Plush Eyeshadow Brush 240 was made to quickly sweep across your entire lid and blend shadows for an instant soft-focus effect. Expertly designed with super-soft synthetic bristles, this fluffy brush evenly lays down and diffuses pigments, with a loose, full tip that washes color over your entire lid and seamlessly blends bold eye looks. Buff it in: Pair with your favorite shadow for all-over color or use without pigment to blend away harsh lines in the blink of an eye.

Precise Definition Eyeshadow Brush 220 – New & Permanent – $24.00 Bring the drama without the drama: The Precise Definition Brush 220 makes it easier than ever to smudge out your smoky eye to sultry perfection. Made with ultra soft synthetic bristles in the shape of a flattened dome, the unique brush tip was designed to deliver intense color pay-off with minimal fallout—that means more color exactly where you want it, and none where you don’t. The extra tapered point stays soft and flexible for total control, no matter the job: Use it to define your lash line, diffuse pencil and gel eyeliners for an extra smoldering look, and create a cut crease like a pro. Plus, the Precise Definition Brush 220 works overtime, delivering spot-on highlighting to the bridge of your nose, inner eye corners, and top of your cupid’s bow for a subtle glow just where you want it.

Precision Blending Brush 230 – New & Permanent – $24.00 Like the LBD of your makeup kit, the Precision Blending Brush 230 is the one staple that works for any look. This do-it-all eyeshadow brush was born for all-around precision and ease: The ultra soft, synthetic bristles are custom cut into a tapered paddle that effortlessly builds and blends color for any look, from a subtle wash to a fully contoured eye. Pat on and blend out shadows to a pro-level finish—the Precision Blending Brush 230 hugs your crease area for a finish so flawless, people will ask who you hired.

Dry Brush-Cleaning Sponge – New & Permanent – $18.00 Switch it up without the down time: Fenty Beauty’s Dry Brush-Cleaning Sponge removes powders from makeup brushes in a flash. Sweep on any color you please, then effortlessly switch to a new shade. This dry sponge has an extra gritty texture that absorbs pigments with just a few gentle swipes, so even your boldest eye look turns into a quick one-brush job. Use it to clean your favorite eye brushes, or to switch between bronzer, blush, and setting powder without a hitch: Packaged in a portable, reusable tin, the Dry Brush-Cleaning Sponge is the perfect travel game-changer.