Hello sweeties!

A new 18 pan eyeshadow palette just came in at Sephora and it’s Make Up For Ever Let’s Gold Eye Palette. There are more exclusive palettes launching this week to different retailers so keep your eyes on the blog if you don’t want to miss them.

This atomized-pigment formula provides exceptionally-buildable payoff and blendability. 18 shadows offer an array of colors, textures, and finishes to create a broad range of looks—from natural to high-impact. This simple-to-use palette includes three pro tutorials to achieve advanced looks or inspire your own.

U.S. Launch Date – Now via Sephora APP, soon at SEPHORA

Make Up For Ever Let’s Gold Eye Palette

Let’s Gold Eye Palette – New – $45.00

Precious (Chrome Finish)

(Chrome Finish) Fortune (Chrome Finish)

(Chrome Finish) Treasure (Chrome Finish)

(Chrome Finish) Glorious (Chrome Finish)

(Chrome Finish) Igneous (Chrome Finish)

(Chrome Finish) Molten (Chrome Finish)

(Chrome Finish) Hotshot (Metallic Finish)

(Metallic Finish) Famed (Metallic Finish)

(Metallic Finish) Bullion (Metallic Finish)

(Metallic Finish) Trophy (Metallic Finish)

(Metallic Finish) Smelted (Metallic Finish)

(Metallic Finish) Jewelry (Metallic Finish)

(Metallic Finish) Pure (Matte Finish)

(Matte Finish) Mine (Matte Finish)

(Matte Finish) Digger (Matte Finish)

(Matte Finish) Soil (Matte Finish)

(Matte Finish) Wealthy (Matte Finish)

(Matte Finish) Lavish (Matte Finish)