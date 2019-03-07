Home Beauty Make Up For Ever Let’s Gold Eye Palette Available NOW
Beauty

Make Up For Ever Let’s Gold Eye Palette Available NOW

March 7, 2019

Hello sweeties!

A new 18 pan eyeshadow palette just came in at Sephora and it’s Make Up For Ever Let’s Gold Eye Palette. There are more exclusive palettes launching this week to different retailers so keep your eyes on the blog if you don’t want to miss them.

This atomized-pigment formula provides exceptionally-buildable payoff and blendability. 18 shadows offer an array of colors, textures, and finishes to create a broad range of looks—from natural to high-impact. This simple-to-use palette includes three pro tutorials to achieve advanced looks or inspire your own.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. Launch Date – Now via Sephora APP, soon at SEPHORA

 

Make Up For Ever Let’s Gold Eye Palette

Let’s Gold Eye Palette – New – $45.00

  • Precious (Chrome Finish)
  • Fortune (Chrome Finish)
  • Treasure (Chrome Finish)
  • Glorious (Chrome Finish)
  • Igneous (Chrome Finish)
  • Molten (Chrome Finish)
  • Hotshot (Metallic Finish)
  • Famed (Metallic Finish)
  • Bullion (Metallic Finish)
  • Trophy (Metallic Finish)
  • Smelted (Metallic Finish)
  • Jewelry (Metallic Finish)
  • Pure (Matte Finish)
  • Mine (Matte Finish)
  • Digger (Matte Finish)
  • Soil (Matte Finish)
  • Wealthy (Matte Finish)
  • Lavish (Matte Finish)

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Catrice Berry Bradshaw Ultimate Colour Lipstick Review, Swatches,...

May 13, 2016

La Mer The Oil Absorbing Tonic – Review...

January 28, 2010

Coolcos Makeup Products – Sneak Peek

January 17, 2014

Givenchy Couture Outlines Spring 2018 Collection

December 12, 2017

Paul & Joe Spring Summer 2013 Protecting Foundation...

April 23, 2013

Estee Lauder Makeup Collection Spring 2014 – Sneak...

September 9, 2013

YSL Gloss Volupte Spring 2014

December 10, 2013

Estee Lauder Spring Summer 2013 Pure Color Cello...

March 21, 2013

Givenchy African Light Summer 2018 Collection

March 16, 2018

Guerlain Crazy Paris Collection Holiday 2013

October 15, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.