For Spring 2018 Makeup Up For Ever launches an entire new range of Artist Color Eyeshadows. Lots of finishes and 121 shades to choose from, this is a collection that you can’t miss. Palettes are also available but check everything right after the jump.
Reveal your inner artist and create your perfect color mix with Artist Color Eye Shadow. Choose your palette size, and then customize it to your needs by mixing and matching your favorite shades. MAKE UP FOR EVER’s artist-grade atomized formula is loaded with pigment for high-impact color in a single swipe. Its smooth, buttery texture allows for superior blendability, and silicon-coated pigments allow for it to stay put for up to 12 hours of wear*. With a range of 121 shades available in an array of finishes, these ultrafine powders can be layered and mixed to create an infinite number of looks.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora for VIB / VIB Rouges | 19 December for everyone | early January 2018 in boutiques
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Shadows Spring 2018
Matte Artist Color Eyeshadow – New & Permanent – $17.00
- M-100 Black
- M-106 Slate
- M-126 Chalk
- M-208 Baby Blue
- M-214 Ultramarine Blue
- M-226 Abyssal Blue
- M-234 Azure Blue
- M-240 Prussian Blue
- M-322 Khaki
- M-402 Mimosa
- M-405 Straw Yellow
- M-500 Ivory
- M-510 Vanilla
- M-518 Nude
- M-530 Eggshell
- M-532 Sugar Coated Candy
- M-535 Oat
- M-536 Milk Tea
- M-540 Gray Beige
- M-546 Dark Purple Taupe
- M-549 Dark Taupe
- M-600 Pink Brown
- M-603 Cinnamon
- M-608 Red Brown
- M-619 Espresso
- M-631 Cappuccino
- M-647 Speculoos
- M-650 Cookie
- M-705 Canyon
- M-720 Apricot
- M-732 Orange
- M-738 Auburn
- M-742 Tomato
- M-748 Coral
- M-806 Antique Pink
- M-820 Dark Purple Pink
- M-842 Wine
- M-847 Burgundy
- M-853 Neon Pink
- M-856 Fresh Pink
- M-860 Powdery Pink
- M-924 Purple
- M-928 Eggplant
Satin Artist Color Eyeshadow – New & Permanent – $17.00
- S-228 Petrol Blue
- S-238 Blue Cedar
- S-300 Pine Green
- S-312 Mint Green
- S-314 Nile Green
- S-324 Bronze Khaki
- S-516 Sand
- S-542 Pinky Clay
- S-560 Taupe
- S-606 Pinky Earth
- S-616 Chocolate
- S-622 Black Brown
- S-628 Reptile
- S-632 Hazelnut
- S-814 Light Rosewood
- S-864 Baby Pink
Iridescent Artist Color Eyeshadow – New & Permanent – $17.00
- I-102 Onyx
- I-210 Light Turquoise
- I-220 Sapphire
- I-328 Bronze
- I-340 Lime Green
- I-414 Yellow Ivory
- I-514 Pink Ivory
- I-520 Pinky Sand
- I-524 Pinky Beige
- I-528 Pearl
- I-538 Pearly Gray Beige
- I-544 Pink Granite
- I-648 Golden Fawn
- I-662 Amber Brown
- I-702 Mahogany
- I-722 Mandarin
- I-746 Watermelon
- I-808 English Pink
- I-834 Grape
- I-918 Lavender
Metallic Artist Color Eyeshadow – New & Permanent – $17.00
- ME-108 Steel
- ME-116 Silver
- ME-122 Snow
- ME-202 Iceberg Blue
- ME-216 Electric Blue
- ME-224 Navy Blue
- ME-230 Peacock Blue
- ME-232 Turquoise Blue
- ME-302 Peacock
- ME-304 Emerald
- ME-310 Fir Tree Green
- ME-338 Acidic Green
- ME-400 Buttercup
- ME-512 Golden Beige
- ME-554 Gunmetal
- ME-612 Silver Brown
- ME-614 Graphite Brown
- ME-624 Black Gold
- ME-644 Iced Brown
- ME-654 Cauldron
- ME-728 Copper Red
- ME-734 Tangerine
- ME-828 Garnet Black
- ME-840 Pink Chrome
- ME-912 Orchid
- ME-930 Black Purple
Diamond Artist Color Eyeshadow – New & Permanent – $17.00
- D-104 Black Diamond
- D-206 Celestial Blue
- D-222 Night Blue
- D-236 Lagoon Blue
- D-306 Bottle Green
- D-308 Aquatic Khaki
- D-320 Golden Khaki
- D-326 Black Bronze
- D-410 Gold Nugget
- D-504 Celestial Beige
- D-552 Crystalline Gray Beige
- D-562 Taupe Platinum
- D-652 Celestial Earth
- D-712 Crème Brûlée
- D-716 Crystalline Papaya
- D-750 Frosted Peach
- D-826 Fig
- D-830 Black Rose
- D-926 Blueberry
Artist Color Refillable Makeup Palette – New & Permanent – $2.00
- Extra Small Holds 1 Artist Color Shadow ($2.00)
- Small Holds 2 Artist Color Shadows ($2.00)
- Medium Holds 3 Artist Color Shadows ($2.00)
- Large Holds 4 Artist Color Shadows ($2.00)
- Extra Large Holds 6 Artist Color Shadows ($2.00)
Metal Pro Palette – New & Permanent – $18.00
- Medium Holds up 12 Artist Color Shadows and 6 Artist Face Colors ($18.00)
- Large Holds up to 18 Artist Color Shadows and 9 Artist Face Colors ($20.00)
- Extra Large Holds up to 32 Artist Color Shadows and 16 Artist Face Colors ($30.00)
