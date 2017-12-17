Hello lovelies!

For Spring 2018 Makeup Up For Ever launches an entire new range of Artist Color Eyeshadows. Lots of finishes and 121 shades to choose from, this is a collection that you can’t miss. Palettes are also available but check everything right after the jump.

Reveal your inner artist and create your perfect color mix with Artist Color Eye Shadow. Choose your palette size, and then customize it to your needs by mixing and matching your favorite shades. MAKE UP FOR EVER’s artist-grade atomized formula is loaded with pigment for high-impact color in a single swipe. Its smooth, buttery texture allows for superior blendability, and silicon-coated pigments allow for it to stay put for up to 12 hours of wear*. With a range of 121 shades available in an array of finishes, these ultrafine powders can be layered and mixed to create an infinite number of looks.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora for VIB / VIB Rouges | 19 December for everyone | early January 2018 in boutiques

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Shadows Spring 2018