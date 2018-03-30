Home Beauty MAC x Patrick Starrr Floral Realness 2018 Spring Collection
Beauty

MAC x Patrick Starrr Floral Realness 2018 Spring Collection

March 30, 2018

Hello pretties!

I’m super excited about MAC x Patrick Starrr Floral Realness 2018 Spring Collection. Not only the packaging is super colorful but also the products. Honestly this is a collection right up my alley as it does feature lots of pink and violet shades from eyeshadows to lip products. I can’t wait to see it on the counters, but I’ll probably just get the products online before they hit counters and be sold out. Patrick Starrr will be releasing more products and collections throughout the year in collaboration with MAC Cosmetics.

Patrick Starrr is back to make your beauty dreams blossom with his new floral-inspired M∙A∙C full face kits. This collection is all you need for fresh-picked, vibrant springtime looks.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 16 April 2018 online @maccosmetics.com | 19 April 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – April 2018 at MAC UK, Selfridges, Harrods

MAC x PatrickStarrr Floral Realness 2018 Spring Collection

Me So Fleek Kit – Limited Edition – $49.50 U.S. / $63.00 CAD

  • Hey, Boy, Hey! – dirty pinkish plum (Retro Matte) (Lipstick)
  • Queen P – neon pink with blue pearl (Lipglass)
  • Play With Me Eyeshadow QuadIn Living Pink (pinky coral with gold shimmer, frost); Hickie (bright pink with shimmer, frost), All’s Rosy (dirty mid-tone pink, matte); In the Shadows (vibrant dark blue with shimmer (Frost)
  • Take Me Home Blush Duo – soft coral pink, satin / muted pink plum, matte

Me So Chic Kit – Limited Edition – $49.50 U.S. / $63.00 CAD

  • Sweet MamaStarrr – mid-tone neutral pink (Amplified) (Lipstick)
  • MamaStarrr Kiss – sheer nude with pearl (Lipglass)
  • Stay With Me Eyeshadow Quad Daddystarrrr (muted baby pink with pearl, matte); Yesss (mid-tone dusty violet, veluxe pearl); Queen Patrick (bright purple, frost); Bon Nuit (black purple, matte)
  • I’m Not Blushing Blush Duo – pure peach, satin / capri bronze, matte

Keep an eye on my Instagram as I’ll be posting swatches soon, before this collection will be released!!!


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bobbi Brown Be Who You Are Holiday 2016...

September 23, 2016

MAC Tabloid Beauty Collection for Spring 2010

December 25, 2009

Essence Spring 2017 Blossom Dreams Collection

January 3, 2017

Givenchy Naivement Couture Collection for Spring 2011 –...

December 12, 2010

Master of Beauty Tools:Rouge Bunny Rouge New Brushes...

June 25, 2010

Smashbox Shades of Fame Collection for Summer 2012...

March 30, 2012

Laura Mercier Fall In Love Face Illuminator Holiday...

September 10, 2016

Marc Jacobs Makeup Collection to be launched soon...

April 6, 2012

Artdeco Glam Art Collection for Holiday 2010 –...

October 6, 2010

Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Shine Lip Cream Swatches, Impressions

September 2, 2017

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet