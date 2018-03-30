Hello pretties!

I’m super excited about MAC x Patrick Starrr Floral Realness 2018 Spring Collection. Not only the packaging is super colorful but also the products. Honestly this is a collection right up my alley as it does feature lots of pink and violet shades from eyeshadows to lip products. I can’t wait to see it on the counters, but I’ll probably just get the products online before they hit counters and be sold out. Patrick Starrr will be releasing more products and collections throughout the year in collaboration with MAC Cosmetics.

Patrick Starrr is back to make your beauty dreams blossom with his new floral-inspired M∙A∙C full face kits. This collection is all you need for fresh-picked, vibrant springtime looks.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 16 April 2018 online @maccosmetics.com | 19 April 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s

UK Launch Date – April 2018 at MAC UK, Selfridges, Harrods

MAC x PatrickStarrr Floral Realness 2018 Spring Collection

Me So Fleek Kit – Limited Edition – $49.50 U.S. / $63.00 CAD Hey, Boy, Hey! – dirty pinkish plum (Retro Matte) (Lipstick)

– dirty pinkish plum (Retro Matte) (Lipstick) Queen P – neon pink with blue pearl (Lipglass)

– neon pink with blue pearl (Lipglass) Play With Me Eyeshadow Quad – In Living Pink (pinky coral with gold shimmer, frost); Hickie (bright pink with shimmer, frost), All’s Rosy (dirty mid-tone pink, matte); In the Shadows (vibrant dark blue with shimmer (Frost)

– (pinky coral with gold shimmer, frost); (bright pink with shimmer, frost), (dirty mid-tone pink, matte); (vibrant dark blue with shimmer (Frost) Take Me Home Blush Duo – soft coral pink, satin / muted pink plum, matte