June 6, 2018

Hello beauties!

MAC Vanity Vendor is the new cool thing happening right now, exclusively online. Hit play to bag some swag with the M‧A‧C Vanity Vendor when you spend £40+. Check all the details after the jump and have fun playing!

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now @maccosmetics.co.uk until 07/06/2018 at 10 AM

MAC Vanity Vendor

Promotion not open to M‧A‧C Pro members. Promotion ends 06/06/18 at 12 midnight whilst stocks last. Products available to be bagged, including sample set, may vary. Only one gift available with each order of £40+.

You will have 3 chances to bag a gift. Once a gift has been bagged and placed in your basket you cannot remove this gift from your basket and play again during the same transaction. If you empty your basket your gift will be lost and you will be able to play again.

All gifts will be marked and cannot be returned to store or online for exchange, credit, or monetary value. Your gift will come together with the rest of your order. M‧A‧C Cosmetics Limited reserves the right to withdraw the promotion at any time. The gifts are as stated, are non-transferable and there is no cash alternative. No correspondence relating to this promotion will be entered into

 

