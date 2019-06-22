Home Beauty Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks Are HERE!
Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks Are HERE!

June 22, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Charlotte Tilbury NEW Hot Lips 2 Collection is Available NOW! 11 nuanced lipstick shades inspired by 11 incredible icons; rule breakers, record makers and history shakers! These universally-flattering colours come in five magical, collectible, REFILLABLE cases inspired by Charlotte’s universe of fashion, Hollywood, Rock ‘n’ Roll and magic. You can mix and match your favourite design with any Hot Lips 2 refill shade, exclusively on CharlotteTilbury.com and Charlotte’s standalone stores.

This is the ULTIMATE empowering collaboration with Women for Women International to inspire #LIPSTICKCONFIDENCE and change lives with a truly magical £1 million pledge of Hot Lips sales to the incredible charity!

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Charlotte Tilbury | soon at Selfridges

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks

Hot Lips 2 Lipstick – New – £28.00

Shades:

  • JK Magic (soft, flattering, pink-kissed-with-nude in homage to JK Rowling)
  • Dancefloor Princess (cool-girl, pop-pink in homage to Kylie Minogue)
  • Glowing Jen (universally-flattering, tawny, beachy rose in homage to Jennifer Aniston)
  • Angel Alessandra (sunset, peachy nude lipstick in homage to Alessandra Ambrosio)
  • In Love With Olivia (a super-flattering, sumptuous pink in homage to Olivia Palermo)
  • Red Hot Susan (universally-flattering, versatile, tawny-orange red in homage to Susan Sarandon)
  • Amazing Amal (soft, berry-pink lipstick in homage to Amal Clooney)
  • Patsy Red (red)
  • Carina’s Star (fresh, illuminating, modern peachy soft coral in homage to Carina Lau)
  • Viva La Vergara (soft wine matte lipstick in homage to Sofia Vergara)
  • Enigmatic Edward (statement red in homage to Charlotte’s mother Patsy Tilbury)

Hot Lips 2 Refill – £19.00

Enjoy Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks Swatches…

WHERE TO BUY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Max Factor Caroline Barnes Colour Elixir Gloss Nude...

February 16, 2014

MAC Summer 2013 Illustrated Collection by Rebecca Moses...

May 29, 2013

Lancome Summer 2017 Collection Sneak Peek

March 8, 2017

Paul & Joe Nail Polish Collection for Summer...

March 13, 2014

YSL Couture Mono Eyeshadows for Spring 2015

January 13, 2015

Clinique Cheek Pop for Spring 2015

March 14, 2015

Illamasqua Bibelot Vintage Metallix Review, Swatches, Photos

August 29, 2015

Givenchy Holiday 2016 Collection and Makeup Palette

July 6, 2016

MAC Boom, Boom, Bloom Collection Swatches & First...

February 9, 2019

Lancome Fall 2013 Jason Wu Makeup Collection –...

February 3, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.