Charlotte Tilbury NEW Hot Lips 2 Collection is Available NOW! 11 nuanced lipstick shades inspired by 11 incredible icons; rule breakers, record makers and history shakers! These universally-flattering colours come in five magical, collectible, REFILLABLE cases inspired by Charlotte’s universe of fashion, Hollywood, Rock ‘n’ Roll and magic. You can mix and match your favourite design with any Hot Lips 2 refill shade, exclusively on CharlotteTilbury.com and Charlotte’s standalone stores.
This is the ULTIMATE empowering collaboration with Women for Women International to inspire #LIPSTICKCONFIDENCE and change lives with a truly magical £1 million pledge of Hot Lips sales to the incredible charity!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Charlotte Tilbury | soon at Selfridges
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks
Hot Lips 2 Lipstick – New – £28.00
Shades:
- JK Magic (soft, flattering, pink-kissed-with-nude in homage to JK Rowling)
- Dancefloor Princess (cool-girl, pop-pink in homage to Kylie Minogue)
- Glowing Jen (universally-flattering, tawny, beachy rose in homage to Jennifer Aniston)
- Angel Alessandra (sunset, peachy nude lipstick in homage to Alessandra Ambrosio)
- In Love With Olivia (a super-flattering, sumptuous pink in homage to Olivia Palermo)
- Red Hot Susan (universally-flattering, versatile, tawny-orange red in homage to Susan Sarandon)
- Amazing Amal (soft, berry-pink lipstick in homage to Amal Clooney)
- Patsy Red (red)
- Carina’s Star (fresh, illuminating, modern peachy soft coral in homage to Carina Lau)
- Viva La Vergara (soft wine matte lipstick in homage to Sofia Vergara)
- Enigmatic Edward (statement red in homage to Charlotte’s mother Patsy Tilbury)
Hot Lips 2 Refill – £19.00
