MAC Twerk for Gifts Dazzleglass Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello beauties!

MAC Patrick Starrr Slay Ride Collection just launched and MAC Twerk for Gifts Dazzleglass is the first one I’m reviewing. You know I’m going crazy for lip glosses so this one was the first product I tried from this collection. You’d better keep refreshing Chicprofile’s page as I have more products reviews from this MAC Holiday 2018 Collection coming up.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at MAC Cosmetics, 6 December at Nordstrom, Macy’s

UK – From 6 December 2018 at MAC UK, Look Fantastic

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Twerk for Gifts Dazzleglass Review

MAC Twerk for Gifts Dazzleglass ($20.00 / £15.50 for 0.06 oz./ 1.92 g) is a medium peach gold with warm undertones and multi-colored fine sparkle, gold pearl finish. It delivers a semi-sheer coverage in a single layer. It ads a fair amount of color to the lips but still gives a sense of transparency. The gold pearl and shiny finish are so beautiful that you don’t even care about a full color coverage.

The consistency is smooth but with a medium thickness to it which is why I couldn’t give it a 10 out of 10 on the application. The gloss glided well and evenly across my lips but I felt the tackiness in the consistency when I pressed my lips together. It goes on smoothly and feels very comfortable on the lips. This is the kind of gloss that I wouldn’t recommend you to wear on a windy day because I did that and my hair got stuck on my lips all the time.

The shiny finish and those multi-colored fine sparkles really helped diffused the fact that the gloss settled a bit into my fine lip lines. Basically you get a gorgeous shimmer effect that will make your lips look fresh and dazzling.

I was happy that the color looked more like a golden peach on my lips as I wasn’t quite impressed with the color on the tube. If we were to talk about a long-lasting gloss, I’d say it took me close to 5 hours wear. After the color wore off I still had a pretty decent amount of sparkle on my lips. 🙂

It felt lightly moisturizing while worn with a sweet vanilla scent to it in the first minutes of wear.

I got this product in PR so I recommend trying out in the store, swatch and apply it on if you can. The collection launches on 6 December globally but is available NOW at MAC Cosmetics US. If you trust my review and you are satisfied with the quality of photos/ swatches you can buy it online as well.

Considering it’s a limited edition collection, some of the products will sold out quite fast. Check out other reviews/ photos of bloggers that you trust if you have the chance!

MAC Twerk for Gifts Dazzleglass Review Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 8.5

Longevity 8

Application 9.5

Product 8.5 PRO Intense gold shimmer with multi-colored micro-sparkle

Less tacky consistency than other MAC Dazzleglass products

Lightly moisturizing throughout wear

It's quite long wearing for a lip gloss CON Medium thick consistency, feels lightly tacky 8.8 Average Score Average Score

SHOP THIS POST