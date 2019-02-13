MAC Tsk Tsk! Lipstick Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Hello sweeties!

I marked the launch date of MAC Boom, Boom Bloom Collection in my calendar and once it went live I placed my order online. The next day I was in store to pick up my MAC Boom, Boom Bloom order (click to see what I bought) and among them this gorgeous MAC Tsk Tsk! Lipstick. This shade called my name right from the beginning but the packaging also warmed my hearth.

UK – Now at MAC Cosmetics UK, Selfridges

U.S. Launch Date – March 2019 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom

MAC Tsk Tsk! Lipstick Review

MAC Tsk Tsk! Lipstick (£17.50 for 0.10 oz / 3 g) is a medium bright pink with warm undertones and a soft matte finish. It has a good color payoff, being almost opaque in one layer. The color is rich, bright and intense and gets to full opacity in two layers.

I absolutely love wearing intense pink shades like this one. If you are color shy you may want to avoid this one as it will definitely attract attention on you. Whenever I’m wearing bright pinks on my lips I keep on smiling and I am in a better mood. It’s just that happy feeling that I get whenever I’m wearing pink. 🙂

Now let’s talk some more about our MAC Tsk Tsk! here which has a super comfortable formula. I was quite amazed to tell you the truth to see that even though is a matte finish, the formula feels so nice. It doesn’t dry out my lips, doesn’t emphasizes my lip lines and feel comfortable throughout the wear.

I wouldn’t go as far as saying that is hydrating, as I didn’t feel that but at the end of the day my lips were not lacking moisture. Applying a lip balm at the end of the day wasn’t necessary for me anymore like it was when I used to wear matte lipsticks.

The texture feels creamy but doesn’t glide quite as easy across the lips. For me to even out the color it took me two layers of lipstick and I think that due to the matte finish it didn’t glide effortlessly on the lips. While it felt comfortable throughout the wear, during the application I didn’t have that effortless glide across the lips.

Now in terms of long lasting, this color got me throughout the day. I already wore it three times, especially during the weekend when I spent the entire day out, having lunch and dinner as well. I kept the lipstick in my purse being prepared to re-apply the color after my meal but I didn’t have to. The color was on place, no bleeding or fading.

A few more hours passed and when I got home it was still there on my lips. It lost a bit of its intensity, but it didn’t look uneven at all. I don’t have quite the most pleasant experience with MAC Matte Lipsticks but this one was quite a nice surprise. I honestly hope the other shades of this collection perform as well as this one.

MAC Tsk Tsk! Lipstick Swatches

Here it is the MAC Tsk Tsk! Lipstick shade swatch in just one layer. As I said, over the lips I applied two layers of color which led to a soft matte with almost a natural sheen. I like the effect as it’s not a hard matte that will usually emphasize my lips lines and make my lips look dry.

The lipsticks leaves a very light stain behind and also has a vanilla scented formula which is not noticeable when worn.

MAC Tsk Tsk! Makeup Look

So here I am on a casual Monday wearing MAC Tsk Tsk! Lipstick so I can have a pink, happy week. 🙂 As you can see for this makeup look I’ve also used MAC Fleur Real High-Light Powder (upcoming review).

You can head over to my Twitter page and check out this video where I’m showing you how this powder looks like after just one use. I hope you still remember those beautiful reflexes it had in the beginning. Don’t get to excited it’s just an overspray. 🙂

