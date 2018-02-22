Home Beauty MAC Liquidlast Liner 2018 Spring Collection
Beauty

MAC Liquidlast Liner 2018 Spring Collection

February 22, 2018

Hello pretties!

MAC Liquidlast Liner is a new launch for Spring 2018 coming up in March. The new liner combines long-lasting wear with a non-smudge, non-flake precision line. I’m curious to know what do you guys think about colored liquid liner. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 8 March 2018 at Nordstrom, Macy’s, MAC, ULTA

Liquidlast Liner – Permanent – $21.00 U.S. / $25.00 CAD

  • Blue Me Over – bright teal (Pearl)
  • Coco Bar – chocolate brown (Matte)
  • Keep It Current – deep oxblood (Matte)
  • Late Night – blackened green (Matte)
  • Misty Me – bright silver (Pearl)
  • Naked Blond – copper (Pearl)
  • Point Black – black (Matte)
  • Rich & Robust – deep purple with magenta pearl (Pearl)
  • Wet Road – black with pearl (Pearl)


1
