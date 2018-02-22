Hello pretties!

MAC Liquidlast Liner is a new launch for Spring 2018 coming up in March. The new liner combines long-lasting wear with a non-smudge, non-flake precision line. I’m curious to know what do you guys think about colored liquid liner. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 8 March 2018 at Nordstrom, Macy’s, MAC, ULTA

MAC Liquidlast Liner 2018 Spring Collection

Liquidlast Liner – Permanent – $21.00 U.S. / $25.00 CAD