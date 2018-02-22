Hello pretties!
MAC Liquidlast Liner is a new launch for Spring 2018 coming up in March. The new liner combines long-lasting wear with a non-smudge, non-flake precision line. I’m curious to know what do you guys think about colored liquid liner. 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 8 March 2018 at Nordstrom, Macy’s, MAC, ULTA
MAC Liquidlast Liner 2018 Spring Collection
Liquidlast Liner – Permanent – $21.00 U.S. / $25.00 CAD
- Blue Me Over – bright teal (Pearl)
- Coco Bar – chocolate brown (Matte)
- Keep It Current – deep oxblood (Matte)
- Late Night – blackened green (Matte)
- Misty Me – bright silver (Pearl)
- Naked Blond – copper (Pearl)
- Point Black – black (Matte)
- Rich & Robust – deep purple with magenta pearl (Pearl)
- Wet Road – black with pearl (Pearl)