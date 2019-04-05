Hello lovelies!

Meet the new Yves Saint Laurent Luxuriant Haven Summer 2019 Collection inspired by the vibrant colors and exotic energy of a luscious escape. The products have already hit counters so check the out the entire YSL Summer 2019 makeup collection right after the jump!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman – soon at Selfridges, Harrods

Yves Saint Laurent Luxuriant Haven Summer 2019 Collection

A limited-edition palette cloaked in a vital deep green and inspired by the vibrant colors and exotic energy of a luscious escape.

Within the palette, shimmering golden browns and blues are complemented by a rich green and warm highlighting peach, effortlessly blending together to create an illuminating eye look.

Inspired by the vibrant colors and exotic energy of a luscious escape; this limited edition Bronzing Stone Palette is cloaked in a gorgeous, earthy tan, contrasted by a fire-colored signature and palm deco. Within the palette, a silky-matte bronzer that instantly gives skin effortless, natural-looking radiance without the shine.

01 Light

02 Medium

A best-selling YSL lip product that combines the texture and shine of a gloss with the long wear of a stain.

55 Beige Estampe – easy to wear nude

