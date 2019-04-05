Home Beauty Yves Saint Laurent Luxuriant Haven Summer 2019 Collection
Yves Saint Laurent Luxuriant Haven Summer 2019 Collection

April 6, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Meet the new Yves Saint Laurent Luxuriant Haven Summer 2019 Collection inspired by the vibrant colors and exotic energy of a luscious escape. The products have already hit counters so check the out the entire YSL Summer 2019 makeup collection right after the jump!

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman – soon at Selfridges, Harrods

 

Yves Saint Laurent Luxuriant Haven Summer 2019 Collection

YSL Luxuriant Haven Couture Eye Palette – Limited Edition – $60.00

A limited-edition palette cloaked in a vital deep green and inspired by the vibrant colors and exotic energy of a luscious escape.

Within the palette, shimmering golden browns and blues are complemented by a rich green and warm highlighting peach, effortlessly blending together to create an illuminating eye look.

YSL Luxuriant Haven Bronzing Stone Collector – Limited Edition – $55.00

Inspired by the vibrant colors and exotic energy of a luscious escape; this limited edition Bronzing Stone Palette is cloaked in a gorgeous, earthy tan, contrasted by a fire-colored signature and palm deco. Within the palette, a silky-matte bronzer that instantly gives skin effortless, natural-looking radiance without the shine.

  • 01 Light
  • 02 Medium

YSL Luxuriant Haven Glossy Stain Lip Color – $37.00

A best-selling YSL lip product that combines the texture and shine of a gloss with the long wear of a stain.

  • 55 Beige Estampe – easy to wear nude

Enjoy more photos…

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
