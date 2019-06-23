GIORGIO ARMANI Red Lip Collector’s Limited Edition Box

Hello beauties!
Check out the new and limited edition Giorgio Armani Red Lip Collector’s Box which is available now and features six iconic Armani lip products.
UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges
Giorgio Armani Red Lip Collector’s Box
Armani Red Lip Collector’s Box – Limited Edition – £155.00
Exclusive to Selfridges only, Giorgio Armani presents the Red Lip Collector’s Limited Edition Box, featuring Armani’s Signature Red across Lip Maestro, Lip Magnet, Ecstasy Lacquer, Rouge D’Armani, Rouge D’Armani Matte and Ecstasy Shine. Perfect for lovers of the house, red and lipstick alike, there’s a shade and texture to take on any red carpet occasion.