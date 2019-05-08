Home Beauty MAC Prep + Prime UV Cushion Compact for May 2019
MAC Prep + Prime UV Cushion Compact for May 2019

May 8, 2019

Hello beauties!

A new release for this month is MAC Prep+Prime UV Cushion Compact. For the time being I have only the launch date for Japan so I’m hoping it won’t be Asia exclusive.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – 17 May 2019 at MAC Japan | Shop at MAC, Selfrdiges, Nordstrom

MAC Prep + Prime UV Cushion Compact

MAC Prep + Prime UV Cushion Compact with SPF50 may be the ideal summer product. It gives skin a brighter effect and has a soothing texture. The formula is enriched with skin care ingredients that have a moisturizing effect.

