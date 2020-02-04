Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Morag Myerscough Spring 2020 Collection
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Morag Myerscough Spring 2020 Collection

February 4, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Bobbi Brown Morag Myerscough Spring 2020 Collection is a limited edition release with packaging wrapped in the artist’s signature vibrant, geometric prints. So Bobbi Brown has teamed up with London’s based-artist Morag Myerscough to create this exclusive collection which offers three products. To be honest I wouldn’t have guessed judging by the packaging that we are welcoming a Bobbi Brown collection here.

It looks so vibrant, playful and intense and I love that Bobbi Brown is finally steeping out of the shadows, at least with the packaging and brings us a more playful collection.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – March 2020 at Bobbi Brown, SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

Bobbi Brown Morag Myerscough Spring 2020 Collection

For our happiest creative campaign yet, we’re celebrating the boundless creativity that unexpected collaborations can bring to the worlds of fashion, design and, yes, even beauty.

And what better beauty partnership to shine a spotlight on than Bobbi Brown’s collaboration with award-winning artist Morag Myerscough, who has created installations for the likes of London’s Design Museum and the Festival of Love for London Southbank.

With its standout packaging in Morag’s signature colour-pop brights, this collection of eyeshadows, lipsticks, powders and eyeliners is the perfect way to brighten up those dark mornings. Fascinated by the relationship between colour, pattern and our environment, Morag’s mantra is: “make happy those who are near and those who are far will come”. We’ll second that!

Play Dream Love Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – €49.50

This new exclusive palette comes in nine vibrant shades in a mix of matte, shimmer, metallic and sparkle finishes.

 

Highlighting Powder – Limited Edition

  • Golden-rosy shade

 

Crushed Lip Color – Limited Edition – €29.00

Available in two neutral shades to match with anything.

 

Did you see the new Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow that is coming out soon? It looks irresistible doesn’t it? If you want to see the latest sneak peeks make sure you are supporting me on PATREON for exclusive content & photos. 🙂 I’m always posting there, way in advance that my social media channels.

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rouge Bunny Rouge New Makeup Products for Spring...

December 23, 2013

Laura Mercier Holiday 2018 Collection & Sets SHOP...

September 18, 2018

Essence Love Letters Collection Spring 2014

December 10, 2013

MAC The Simpsons Fall 2014 Collection Swatches, Preview,...

August 22, 2014

Bobbi Brown Retouching Wand Fall 2016

August 11, 2016

Chantecaille Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

January 7, 2020

China Glaze Spring 2017 Shades of Nude Collection

April 6, 2017

Bobbi Brown Old Hollywood Collection Holiday 2013

October 18, 2013

Victoria’s Secret Summer 2013 Ciao, Bombshell! Collection –...

April 8, 2013

Algologie Eye Contour Cream – Preview & Photos

June 20, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.