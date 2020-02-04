Hello lovelies!

Bobbi Brown Morag Myerscough Spring 2020 Collection is a limited edition release with packaging wrapped in the artist’s signature vibrant, geometric prints. So Bobbi Brown has teamed up with London’s based-artist Morag Myerscough to create this exclusive collection which offers three products. To be honest I wouldn’t have guessed judging by the packaging that we are welcoming a Bobbi Brown collection here.

It looks so vibrant, playful and intense and I love that Bobbi Brown is finally steeping out of the shadows, at least with the packaging and brings us a more playful collection.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – March 2020 at Bobbi Brown, SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown Morag Myerscough Spring 2020 Collection

For our happiest creative campaign yet, we’re celebrating the boundless creativity that unexpected collaborations can bring to the worlds of fashion, design and, yes, even beauty.

And what better beauty partnership to shine a spotlight on than Bobbi Brown’s collaboration with award-winning artist Morag Myerscough, who has created installations for the likes of London’s Design Museum and the Festival of Love for London Southbank.

With its standout packaging in Morag’s signature colour-pop brights, this collection of eyeshadows, lipsticks, powders and eyeliners is the perfect way to brighten up those dark mornings. Fascinated by the relationship between colour, pattern and our environment, Morag’s mantra is: “make happy those who are near and those who are far will come”. We’ll second that!

Play Dream Love Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – €49.50

This new exclusive palette comes in nine vibrant shades in a mix of matte, shimmer, metallic and sparkle finishes.

Highlighting Powder – Limited Edition

Golden-rosy shade

Crushed Lip Color – Limited Edition – €29.00

Available in two neutral shades to match with anything.

