Hello beauties!

If you love nudes and warm shades of pink you’ll fall in love easily with Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette that’s going to be released for Spring 2020. Over the past few weeks I’ve seen several sneak peek photos of this palette and I’m still thinking if I should put it on my Spring 2020 makeup wish-list.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Spring 2020 at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Spring 2020

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Spring 2020 edition is a full size eyeshadow palette unlike its previous release the Pillow Talk eyeshadow quad. The palette features 12 shades divided into 4 Pillow Talk makeup looks: Day, Desk, Date and Dream.

These four suggested makeup give you an idea on how can you use the colors in the palette according to different times of day and different occasions.

We really get to look at a pretty palette in warm nudes and pinks with matte and shimmer finishes but overall it just looks like another warm toned palette to be honest. Nothing interesting here except the fact the it does look pretty and the shades are universally flattering and are addressed to all skin tones and colors which I’m sure will influence a lot of purchase decisions.

