Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Spring 2020

December 9, 2019

Hello beauties!

If you love nudes and warm shades of pink you’ll fall in love easily with Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette that’s going to be released for Spring 2020. Over the past few weeks I’ve seen several sneak peek photos of this palette and I’m still thinking if I should put it on my Spring 2020 makeup wish-list.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Spring 2020 at Charlotte Tilbury

 

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Spring 2020

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette Spring 2020 edition is a full size eyeshadow palette unlike its previous release the Pillow Talk eyeshadow quad. The palette features 12 shades divided into 4 Pillow Talk makeup looks: Day, Desk, Date and Dream.

These four suggested makeup give you an idea on how can you use the colors in the palette according to different times of day and different occasions.

We really get to look at a pretty palette in warm nudes and pinks with matte and shimmer finishes but overall it just looks like another warm toned palette to be honest. Nothing interesting here except the fact the it does look pretty and the shades are universally flattering and are addressed to all skin tones and colors which I’m sure will influence a lot of purchase decisions.

If you hungry for more Charlotte Tilbury Spring 2020 makeup beauty news, make sure you’re following me on Instagram. I posted earlier today a sneak peek of Charlotte Tilbury Green Green Lights Luxury Palette that so many of you got excited about.

There’s also a blue version of the Luxury Quad launching as well with a little bit of gold and champagne shades. Stay tuned for more!

1 comment

Sarah December 10, 2019 - 8:59 am

I think it’s a gorgeous palette and one that I might possibly get. I love her eyeshadow palettes and the Pillow Talk collection.

http://shimmeringhighlights.blogspot.com/

Reply

