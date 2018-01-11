Hello lovelies!

MAC Padma Lakshmi 2018 Collection just been officially announced. I have a few promo photos for you waiting after the cut. The launch date is yet to be announced later on.

Beauty, brains, glamour and the fierceness to handle the world’s spiciest foods – Padma Lakshmi’s talents have taken her from actress to cookbook author extraordinaire, top model to host of Top Chef…and now, to designer of a M∙A∙C capsule collection!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – later this year at MAC Cosmetics (TBA)

MAC Padma Lakshmi 2018 Collection

The new MAC Collection will include a curated eye shadow palette and individual colours for eyes, lips and cheeks. They are designed to take you from day to deep night – and last through all the culinary adventures in between.

So far I’ve heard about lipsticks in blue-toned reds and muted purples, dual-ended eyeliner in blue and agree, limited edition brushes. Of course the center piece of this collection is the new Eyeshadow Quad palette in shades from light pink to icy blue paired with a duo blush.

Stay tuned for more details!!!