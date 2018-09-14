Home Beauty MAC Maker Nyma Tang Lipstick Available Now!
Beauty

MAC Maker Nyma Tang Lipstick Available Now!

September 14, 2018

Hello beauties!

Beauty movers and makers get in on the ultimate colour fantasy: creating their own M·A·C Lipstick shades! Nyma Tang @nymatang shows off her glamorous side with her limited-edition warm red Lipstick in a Matte finish.

Featuring romantic red rose-print exclusive packaging with silver accents, creatively designed and signed by the M·A·C maker herself. Plus get Nyma Tang’s look with these M·A·C favourites!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics

Lipstick – Limited Edition – $18.50

  • Nyma Tang – warm red (Matte)

Leave a Comment

