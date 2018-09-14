Hello beauties!

Beauty movers and makers get in on the ultimate colour fantasy: creating their own M·A·C Lipstick shades! Nyma Tang @nymatang shows off her glamorous side with her limited-edition warm red Lipstick in a Matte finish.

Featuring romantic red rose-print exclusive packaging with silver accents, creatively designed and signed by the M·A·C maker herself. Plus get Nyma Tang’s look with these M·A·C favourites!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Maker Nyma Tang Lipstick Available Now!

Nyma Tang – warm red (Matte)

