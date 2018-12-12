Hello sweeties!

MAC Cosmetics celebrates Chinese New Year everytime with a special collection. MAC Lunar New Year Spring 2019 Collection is a limited edition capsule collection and will be launching next month. If love rocking red shades then you won’t be able to resist these fiery shades.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Lunar New Year Spring 2019 Collection

Lipstick – $18.50

Ruby Woo – a matte vivid red with blue undertones (matte)

Russian Red – intense blush red (matte)

Lady Danger – vivid bright coral red (matte)

Lotus Light – intense pinky red (amplified)

Lucky In Love – mid-tone pinky mauve (matte)

Powder Blush Duo

Melba – soft coral peach (mat)

Lovecloud – bright mid-tone pink (satin)

Powder Blush Brush – $35.00

129SH – an all-purpose brush for blush or face powder.

