Hello sweeties!
MAC Cosmetics celebrates Chinese New Year everytime with a special collection. MAC Lunar New Year Spring 2019 Collection is a limited edition capsule collection and will be launching next month. If love rocking red shades then you won’t be able to resist these fiery shades.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – January 2018 at MAC Cosmetics
MAC Lunar New Year Spring 2019 Collection
Lipstick – $18.50
- Ruby Woo – a matte vivid red with blue undertones (matte)
- Russian Red – intense blush red (matte)
- Lady Danger – vivid bright coral red (matte)
- Lotus Light – intense pinky red (amplified)
- Lucky In Love – mid-tone pinky mauve (matte)
Powder Blush Duo
- Melba – soft coral peach (mat)
- Lovecloud – bright mid-tone pink (satin)
Powder Blush Brush – $35.00
- 129SH – an all-purpose brush for blush or face powder.
