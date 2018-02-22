Home Beauty Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2018 Collection
Beauty

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2018 Collection

February 22, 2018

Hello beauties!

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2018 Collection has just launched in some countries. Among the usual known Bronze Goddess products this year we have a new highlighter and face and eyes palette. There are nine products in total but I’m mostly interested in the Illuminating Powder Gelee.

Availability

Australia Launch Date – Now at Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2018 Collection

Illuminating Powder Gelle – New & Limited Edition – $70.00 Australian Dollar

This seductive all-over bronzer is endless summer. Smooths on as a soft sheen. Builds to a luminous pearl highlight.

The Summer Look Palette – New & Limited Edition – $85.00 Australian Dollar

Your summer look, all in a go-anywhere palette. Six silky shadows to emphasise, customise and dramatise your eyes. One highlighter for a goddess-like glow. And one blush for radiant, sun-kissed colour. It’s endless summer.

Other products from this collection are:

  • Sumptuous Extreme Waterproof Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

  • Bronze Goddess Whipped Body Cream

  • Bronze Goddess Body Salt Scrub

  • Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer (Medium, Medium Deep, Deep, Light)

  • Bronze Goddess Shimmering oil spray for hair and body

  • Bronze Goddess Eau de Parfum

  • Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent

What do you ladies think about this collection? 🙂


1
