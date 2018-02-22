Hello beauties!
Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2018 Collection has just launched in some countries. Among the usual known Bronze Goddess products this year we have a new highlighter and face and eyes palette. There are nine products in total but I’m mostly interested in the Illuminating Powder Gelee.
Availability
Australia Launch Date – Now at Estee Lauder
Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2018 Collection
Illuminating Powder Gelle – New & Limited Edition – $70.00 Australian Dollar
This seductive all-over bronzer is endless summer. Smooths on as a soft sheen. Builds to a luminous pearl highlight.
The Summer Look Palette – New & Limited Edition – $85.00 Australian Dollar
Your summer look, all in a go-anywhere palette. Six silky shadows to emphasise, customise and dramatise your eyes. One highlighter for a goddess-like glow. And one blush for radiant, sun-kissed colour. It’s endless summer.
Other products from this collection are:
- Sumptuous Extreme Waterproof Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara
-
Bronze Goddess Whipped Body Cream
-
Bronze Goddess Body Salt Scrub
-
Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer (Medium, Medium Deep, Deep, Light)
-
Bronze Goddess Shimmering oil spray for hair and body
-
Bronze Goddess Eau de Parfum
-
Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent
What do you ladies think about this collection? 🙂