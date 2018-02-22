Hello beauties!

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2018 Collection has just launched in some countries. Among the usual known Bronze Goddess products this year we have a new highlighter and face and eyes palette. There are nine products in total but I’m mostly interested in the Illuminating Powder Gelee.

Availability

Australia Launch Date – Now at Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2018 Collection

This seductive all-over bronzer is endless summer. Smooths on as a soft sheen. Builds to a luminous pearl highlight.

Your summer look, all in a go-anywhere palette. Six silky shadows to emphasise, customise and dramatise your eyes. One highlighter for a goddess-like glow. And one blush for radiant, sun-kissed colour. It’s endless summer.

Other products from this collection are:

Sumptuous Extreme Waterproof Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

Bronze Goddess Whipped Body Cream

Bronze Goddess Body Salt Scrub

Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer (Medium, Medium Deep, Deep, Light)

Bronze Goddess Shimmering oil spray for hair and body

Bronze Goddess Eau de Parfum

Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent

What do you ladies think about this collection? 🙂